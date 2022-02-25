News Top Stories

Restructuring, new constitution panacea for Nigeria's woes – Fayemi

Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, yesterday reignited the clamour for the restructuring of country and a new constitution. At the presentation of his new book – Unfinished Greatness: Envisioning a New Nigeria – Ekiti State Governor said whatever defects Nigeria has can be corrected without having to collapse the whole structure. According to him, before Nigeria can think of development, it must first solve the problems of nation-building. He said there is a need to recompose the Nigerian state and make it derive its legitimacy from the people.

The governor described restructuring as “a way to re-imagine our country to make it work effectively for everyone.” He said: “I want to be clear. We are faced with a conjuncture of complex and uncommon challenges which must be confronted openly, head-on, and purposefully, rather than being denied, swept under the carpet, or simply wished away.

“In courageously admitting to and seeking ways to redress the challenges, however, it is important to remember that we come from somewhere, and in the journey, we embarked upon as a country, we have scored some wins, and a web of interdependencies bind us ever closer together. “This reality should serve to condition and modulate our responses to the real challenges we face not with a view to throwing the baby out with the bathwater but in a determined effort to filter the bathwater so that it is purged of the impurities that could discomfort the baby.”

The reviewer of the book, Dr Joe Abah, said Fayemi made a strong and consistent case for a restructuring of the politico-administrative system of Nigeria to allow for a greater degree of decentralised and devolved power that births a more workable federal arrangement. Abah said: “It also proposes the adoption of certain justiciable rights, similar to the American Bill of Rights which formed the first 10 amendments to the Constitution of the United States. The book, however, highlights the need for a national dialogue as a precursor to restructuring.” Chairman of the event, former General Yakubu Gowon praised Fayemi and the intellectual depth of his book. The ex-Head of State said the author had displayed capacity in leadership in many of the endeavours he had undertaken and wished him the best in his political career. The event attracted other prominent Nigerians such as the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje; and members of the diplomatic corps.

 

