Restructuring, new constitution solutions to rising insecurity –ACF, MPF, Ohanaeze

Prominent socio-cultural groups, such as the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the Middlebelt Patriotic Front (MPF), Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Afenifere, have uniformly backed restructuring and the adoption of a new constitution in resolving the lingering security situations in the country. Also, the groups insisted that while they agree to the adoption of restructuring, it should, however, not affect the unity of the nation, while also calling for calm and caution on the part of the government in addressing the issues raised.

Specifically, ACF, which is the apex Northern socio-cultural and political organisation, declared that Nigerians were dissatisfied with the state of affairs in the country. According to the forum, majority of Nigerians want restructuring and it can assist in dousing the prevailing tension depending on how it is happened.

ACF spokesman, Emmanuel Yawe, told Saturday Telegraph that the assertion that the north was against restructuring was not true, but quickly added that the north would not subscribe to any restructuring aimed at breaking up the country.

He also posited that it was wrong to give a quit notice to an entire ethnic group because one of them has committed a crime, adding that anyone that commits a crime should be tried according to the law and not to be deported to another section of the country.

Yawe said: “Restructuring can come to the rescue, it depends on what restructuring means to some people and how it is carried out. As it is presently nobody is satisfied with the way Nigeria is, the North is not satisfied, the South is not satisfied, so it actually depends on how it is going to be carried out. “The way out is for Nigerians to be more upright and carry on in a more sensible way.

We have been restructuring since 1960 in terms of creation of additional federating units and the regions. “So, it can help, because everybody seems to want it, the North wants it, the South wants it and the idea that the north is against restructuring of the country is false.

“The north believes in Nigeria, what the north is against is what will lead to the breakup of the country, because some of those calling for restructuring are calling for out-right break-up of the country. “So, we don’t know what their intentions are, but the way the country is everybody is complaining so there is need for restructuring.” On the reports credited to the Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje that herders should be restricted to the north, Yawe said: “The Kano State Governor said he would provide land for grazing in Kano, he has been saying that for some time. “If he can do that it would be very good. It would provide some peace and respite, if he has enough land for grazing let him do it.

“Actually the tension is getting too much so if they can be confined to one place and given land to graze that is very good.” Also speaking on the on the quit notice to herders in the South-West, He said: “There is no law in the country that said a group of people should be evacuated from one part of the country to another, it is illegal, the constitution guarantees every Nigerian the right to move and do legal business in any part of the country.

“You cannot deport a Nigerian within Nigeria as if he is a foreigner, it is illegal they should read the constitution very well. The stand of ACF is that it is illegal to deport a Nigerian from one end of the country to another. “It will portend crisis.

They are so many Southerners in the north, what of if we also decided to deport them, it means we all want to break up the country. “Our stand is if someone breaks the law, he should be tried according to the provisions of the law. And the law did not provide that if you commit a crime you should be moved to another part of the country. “All those they are alleging are Fulani kidnappers, they should be arrested and tried according to the laws of the land.

It is not in the law that if a Fulani commits an offence, then you deport a whole ethnic group. “In 1966 this was how it started and led to a civil war. If a Southerner commits crime in the north, we do not say all the Southerners should leave.”

