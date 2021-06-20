Restructuring not warfare, PDP replies Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammadu Buhari that the demand for restructuring of the country is not synonymous to warfare.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, faulted the statement credited to Buhari, which described those agitating for restructuring as “mischievously dangerous.”

PDP reminded the president that him and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) came to power in 2015 on the promise of restructuring, and accused him of reneging on the promise.

The party described President Buhari’s statement as dictatorial and inflammatory, adding that: “Nigerians have every right to demand for constitutional restructuring as well as a democratic forum to deliberate on good governance and national cohesion.”

According to the PDP, the quest for efficient local government system as well as an effectual judiciary could “only be achieved through a constitutional restructuring that directly confers and vests the required powers and control to them.

“The amendment or alteration of the constitution to permit state police as widely demanded by Nigerians is therefore a form of restructuring that will adjust our policing system without creating a war.

“In as much as the PDP hold the unity and indivisibility of our nation as supreme, our party, however, supports amendments that will alter the 1999 Constitution (as amended) in any manners that will engender good governance and reinforce, rather than detract from her unity, peace, equity and stability.”