Restructuring: Olawepo-Hashim calls for compromise

Businessman and a former presidential candidate, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has said that time has come for all sides in the raging debate on the structure of the Nigerian federation to close ranks in the interest of unity, peace, security and development of the nation.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Trust in the 2019 elections, in a statement, explained that while the Federal Government cannot continue to do nothing about devolution of power, especially, on clear items that are practicable and achievable, the voices on the other sides too cannot continue to insist that every item on their shopping list must be disposed of before the next elections.

According to him, a compromise driven by the leadership of the executive at the federal level via a constitutional amendment bill on particularly sections dealing with the concurrent, exclusive and residual legislative lists is possible immediately, especially, in such areas where there already exists a clear national consensus.

His words: “It is time for us to agree on things that are agreeable and continue to discuss things that are not clear but may become clearer in the future. Compromise is never a sign of weakness but a noble act that springs from the depth of wisdom, honour and kindness.

“Some of the areas where there exist clear national consensus include creation of states and local government police, side by side with the Federal Police, to make policing more efficient and to bolster national security.

“Amendment to enable states government to have some control over the development of all mineral resources in the inland basins; amendment to ensure concurrent jurisdiction of federal and state governments over electricity generation, transmission and distribution and electoral reform clause to include electronic transmission of results from all level of results collations.”

These, he said, do not require the drama and time-consuming activities of a national conference, while pointing out that a simple executive sponsored constitutional amendment bill narrowed to the aforementioned clearly defined items may get a resounding support if properly managed with the 36 governors in Nigeria as well as speakers of the state Houses of Assembly. He said: “The requirements for two-third support from the states Assembly of the federation will be achievable in order to meet the constitutional requirement of a valid amendment. “Nigeria must move forward together in peace and harmony. Nation building will not be completed in one day.

There will still be life after 2023 and I am optimistic that Nigeria will survive and other issues can be looked into after 2023 elections. “Let there be compromise where there exists clear national consensus. Compromise is a mark of confidence not weakness.

The only area where I see no compromise is the agitation by extremist forces to dismember Nigeria. “For those of us who love Nigeria, and for those who have sacrificed or suffered deprivation for the country’s democracy and the nation, the indivisibility and indissolubility of Nigeria is sacrosanct.

This is not a cliché; it was what our forefathers settled for in the Lancaster Conference of 1958. It was a clause proposed by Great Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the leader of the Eastern delegation and was agreed by all that Nigeria shall exist in perpetuity.”

