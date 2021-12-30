Restructuring, poverty of articulation, propagation and strategy (2)

It is pointed in the first part of this essay that Britain deliberately structured Nigeria to achieve Northern domination of Nigeria to enable its chosen group; the Hausa- Fulani have political control of Nigeria for its neo-colonial interest.

This British scheme was realised as planned but the consequences have had deleterious effects on the development of Nigeria. It was also pointed out that this Northern domination has twin-pillars that reinforce each other and owes its origin to two sources.

The first source was the British deliberate structuring of Nigeria and its constitutional framework and infrastructure to achieve Hausa-Fulani hegemony. This British colonial policy afforded the Hausa-Fulani the political strength to dominate Nigeria’s politics and determine its outcomes.

This British colonial artifice succeeded principally because Southern leaders (Azikiwe and Awolowo) neither worked together nor agreed to counter this British scheme. And the outcome was devastating to Southern interest and socio-economic and political well-being of Nigeria as shall be seen later.

First, the Hausa-Fulani hegemony required absolute subjugation and control of competitors, especially the Igbo and Yoruba to maintain control of Nigeria.

To achieve this object, the Hausa-Fulani with its political party (the Northern Peoples Congress) entered an alliance with the Igbo’s National Council of Nigerian Citizens and resolved to liquidate or technically subjugate the Yoruba’s Action Group.

Marshalling its game plan, NPC Federal Government led by Tafawa Balewa accused the Western Region Government then led by Ladoke Akintola of corruption by using government’s financial scheme to fund AG, its political party.

The Bairamian and Coker Commissions of Inquiry did not quite succeed as the AG and Western Region government used judicial interventions to stultify the plan against them.

Meanwhile, the Western Region Government led by Akintola has been softened by this war of attrition and by overtures from Federal Government Akintola had a rethink and sought rapprochement which irked his leader, Obafemi Awolowo.

This created political crises in the West and the Federal Government’s intervention to protect Akintola led to the Western Region crises which culminated in the January 15, 1966 coup d’état.

The aftermaths of these crises led to the July 29, 1966 countercoup culminating in the Biafra War the resolution of which created the second hegemony which Bishop Kukah calls ‘the Northern hegemony’ which has reinforced the Hausa-Fulani hegemony and both have been responsible for Nigeria restructuring and administrative problems manifesting as agitations for restructuring, and some cases even outright agitations for secession or self-determination.

The challenge of articulation and propagating the case for restructuring Nigeria has been contentious with the North claiming it does not understand it as al issue are ‘settled’.

The background to the Western Region crises culminating to the January 16, 1966 coup was the destabilizing effect of Lugard’s adoption and imposition of this alien governance system on Southern Nigeria and the Middle Belt that fell outside the Sokoto Caliphate socio-cultural and political area amounted to a gratuitous internal conquest and subjugation of the Middle Belt and Southern geo-political areas of Nigeria under the Sokoto Caliphate ruling culture.

In Sir Clifford’s address published in the Nigeria Gazette, No. 22, vol.9, Lagos, April 27, 1922 he had declared that “it must be realised that when the amalgamation scheme was promulgated in 1914, not only were the political institutions of the South arrested in their then state of development, but actually retrograde step was taken the amount of popular representation which had been enjoyed in the part by the Legislative Council of Southern Nigeria ceasing to exist, that body being abolished and replaced by this Nigeria Council neither of which have proved an efficient substitute for it.

This meant, for the time being, closing the door to the natural political development of the more politically minded sections of the communities of the Southern Provinces of Nigeria.”

In the light of this observation by Governor Clifford, he worked to reform the system but met a brick wall at the Imperial Office in London that blocked his proposal and would have had him replaced but for the intervention of the Secretary of States for the Colonies who personally called Sir Clifford and urged him to work within the template designed by Lord Lugard subject of course to the limit of the approved reform he suggested.

In dismissing Governor Clifford’s proposal for reforms the Colonial Office had tersely admonished in the colonial correspondence conveying the position of the Colonial Office thus: “whatever is said to Sir H. Clifford officially in reply to these dispatches, it seems very desirable that he should before long be told plainly, semi-officially, that his attack on the policy of his predecessor and on the administration of Northern Nigeria are entirely contrary to the wishes of the Secretary of State, who fully approves the general lines of that policy and has no intention of allowing it to be reversed.”

Of course, it should be recalled that in the formation and structuring of its constitutional framework, Britain had adopted the colonial policy that it preferred the governance structure and socio-political culture of the Northern Protectorate and this preference has been revealed in the official records disclosed in an essay Mary Bull, ‘Indirect Rule in Northern Nigeria’ in K. Robinson and F. Madden, Essays in Imperial Government which affirms that the British Office file, C.O. 446 (100) had decided not to choose any colonial official who was inclined towards Southern Nigeria ideas.

Of course, in subjugating the Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt under the Indirect Rule System as twisted and distorted by Governor Lugard, Britain and its officials followed up this devilish political artifice by adopting policies that also distort the politics founded on the system.

Thus, the electoral system, was distorted to accord the political establishment of the Hausa/Fulani ethnic group ascendancy over the over 248 other ethnic groups.

The worst evil promoted to make the rigged governance structure and political infrastructure unassailable was creating a socio-cultural apartheid that instills in the favoured group, the Hausa-Fulani a feeling of “other- ness,’ which effect is that they were different from the other 248 ethnic nationalities.

So, to manage the demographic composition that ensued as a result of cross migrations of populations and consequent peopling of the various towns in Nigeria, Britain deliberately created segregated townships such as the Sabongari for ‘settlers’ migrating outside the Northern Protectorate and Tundunwada in Northern towns for ‘settlers’ migrating from communities within the Northern Protectorate.

This same policy to a lesser extent was replicated in Southern towns as settlement areas were created specifically for Muslim Hausa/Fulani usually called ‘Ogbe or Ama Hausa’ in Igbo land.

This segregated settlement policy in urbanization of Nigeria ensured that Nigerian groups especially the Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani remained strangers to their fellow Nigerian compatriots.

This was a devastating colonial policy that has been sustained till date and it left a culture of fear, distrusts or ‘separateness’ between Nigerian groups especially between the Igbo and Hausa- Fulani given the large Igbo migrants into Northern Nigerian towns between 1914 and 1950, as could be seen in the ethnic clashes between the Hausa-Fulani and the Igbo in Jos in 1932 and 1945 and the Kano Riots of 1953 and recurrences since 1960 to date.

The fear of domination implanted in the minds of Northern peoples and indeed in other groups especially with regard to the demographic pull that resulted in the migration of large number of the people of Igbo ethnic group into various towns in Nigeria and its occupations of both artisan, trading, officer corps of the armed forces and colonial bureaucracies of Nigeria alarmed Nigerians especially the Hausa-Fulani who became apprehensive and thus feared Igbo domination.

It was against this background that the January 15, 1966 coup led by ethnic Igbo military officers happened. By fortuitous circumstances, General JTU Aguiyi Ironsi, an ethnic Igbo assumed political power over Nigeria.

Lacking experience, coupled with the fears and distrusts among the ethnic groups in Nigeria, Ironsi was accused of not handling well the aftermaths of the January 15, 1966 coup and with his promulgation of the Unification Decree the fears and distrusts of the Igbo actualizing domination of Nigeria were borne out.

The consequences were the July 29, 1966 countercoup toppling Ironsi and the pogroms visited on Igbo communities in Northern Region and parts of Western Region by Northern soldiers and their civilian collaborators.

The crises generated by the countercoup and the pogroms against the Igbo led to the Biafra War which was prosecuted by the badly fractured Nigerian armed forces now led Northern soldiers. Biafra, meaning the Igbo was subjugated and forced back into Nigeria.

The armed forces now controlled by Northern soldiers together with the military government it foisted on Nigeria had absolute control and retained the unchallenged powers to rule at its whims and caprices.

The Lugardic “untrammelled autocracy” condemned by British colonial governor, Sir Hugh Clifford became nothing compared to the military autocracy that military rulers of Nigeria unfurled and etched on the Federal Military Government (Supremacy and Enforcement of Powers) Decree, No. 28, 1970.

This decree and hundreds of decrees fostered 1999 Constitution’s unchallengeable autocracy, feudalism and kleptocracy not seen anywhere else. This is the trouble with Nigeria!

