Restructuring, poverty of articulation, propagation and strategy (4)

The cumulative result of political turmoil and constitutional crises that bedevilled Nigeria between 1966 and 1970 was that the armed forces which in any case has been a pivotal tool of colonial conquest of the over 250 ethnic groups which Britain lumped together to form Nigeria was that true to its essence as a tool of conquest and colonisation, it turned the Biafra War as its own process of conquest of Nigeria and carried out its own internal colonisation. So, with the defeat of Biafra in 1970, the military government unfurled untrammeled autocracy that rendered Nigeria corrupt and dysfunctional. As said earlier, the conquest of Biafra was also the conquest of Nigeria as rightly observed by Wole Soyinka in his autobiography; You Must Set Forth at Dawn.

General Gown luxuriated in this absolute power berthed by military rule. This military conquest foisted military rule which by its logic of structure and organisation foisted Northern hegemony. With General Gowon and his Northern minority military officers in control of the military and government even though lacking structure and organisation remained fledgling and eventually floundered whereupon the Hausa/Fulani hegemony, the driving force of Northern hegemony bestirred itself to awaken its dormancy.

So, its chief representative in the military, Murtala Mohammed, then a Brigadier led the same Northern minority military men to overthrow General Gowon in 1975. Brigadier Murtala Mohammed, later a general as Head of State, declared anti-corruption and carried out a blitzkrieg of purges, summary dismissals of public officers and university teachers. The nation was kept on edge and orgy of governmental changes that held the society bemused and in thralldom. Behind this cacophony of governmental activities, fundamental structural changes were mapped out to be instituted alongside the promised political transition to civil rule programme which was the main bait on the trap of structural change.

The structural change was conceived by General Murtala Mohammed but most of them were implemented by General Obasanjo after his death to show loyalty. The first structural change was the creation of new states which restored the structural supremacy of the North removing the parity which Gowonic states creation measure had achieved. And that gap has been widened by subsequent states and local government creation exercises the Northern generals as heads of state implemented. But the most fundamental change was the resuscitation of the Lugardic constitutional framework of indirect rule policy that imposed a uniform native authority to rule Nigeria. To accomplish this devious scheme, the Uniform Local Government System was devised with its accompaniment with enforced traditional rulership in every community including Igbo land. The structural changes and the imposition of this autocratic constitutional framework was a masterstroke! The economic base of this autocratic constitutional framework must by necessary implication change as autocracy can only function with feudal economic principles.

So, the Lugardic Native Land Ordinance which Lugard had restricted to the North was resuscitated and joined to the Compulsory Native Land Acquisition Ordinance to promulgate the Land Use Decree of 1978. The Land Use Decree dispossessed Nigerians of radical title to real property and transformed every Nigerian as “a holder/occupier” of land at the pleasure of the state governors. This land reform was a devastating economic pauperization of Nigeria and this policy is the causative factor of the poverty ravaging Nigeria.

These were the origins of the bastardisation of Nigeria’s structural and constitutional system that led to Northern hegemony but now regressed to Hausa/Fulani hegemony hence the Middlebelt leaders especially the military officers that were the backbone of the emergence of Northern hegemony have cried foul and have joined the Southern leaders to champion restructuring. The quest for Hausa/Fulani hegemony had during its resuscitation and entrenchment between 1975 and 1999 utilized the socio-cultural rampart of religion of Islam as its organizing principle and the political glue.

This politicization of religion berthed fundamentalist Islamic belief that brooks no accommodation of other religion especially Christianity and this new fundamentalism had tended to destroy the constitutional boundary of secularity.

Thus, in the 1980s and 1990s the Far Northern states suffered repeated religious upheavals as could be seen in the Maitatsine uprisings, and its new insurgent variant, the Boko Haram in the 2000s that now aims at conquering Nigeria to create an Islamic caliphate. This is the pit of the agitation for restructuring and the extreme form of the agitation by younger people is for secession by the Igbo and the Yoruba to establish Biafra and Oduduwa Republics.

The articulation of these fundamental issues got missing in the restructurists’ exposition of their standpoints hence their opponents pretend they do not understand what the agitation for restructuring is all about. The quest for restructuring has been tepid and is restricted to socio-cultural organizations led by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pan Niger Delta Forum, Afenifere and Middlebelt Forum.

These organizations do not have political clout to effect requisite changes in the questioned state structure and constitutional framework and so their agitations have not led to any significant change in Nigeria. But to succeed, the organizations need to key into the political infrastructure of the political parties to seek fundamental changes by way of convocation of a national conference to discuss and agree on the desired changes.

For instance the glaring problems of Nigeria since 2015 has forced the resuscitation of the Southern States Governor’s Forum ably led by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State but ever since the resuscitation of this Southern political structure, the Southern socio-cultural organizations and the Middle Belt Forum have not considered it worthy to meet with the Southern States Governor’s Forum to create a political synergy for a concerted effort at working out a change in Nigeria.

But this Southern and Middle Belt lethargic way of organisation is a direct opposite to the Northern Governor’s Forum and Traditional Rulers and socio-cultural organizations usual meetings to take position on key issues of Nigeria’s existence. So, it is a high time the Southern and MiddleBelt socio-cultural organizations form a solid political front to propose the change they desired to bring about in Nigeria.

The proposition of restructuring is inalienable right of the peoples of Nigeria and the people retain in their constitutive powers to request whatever change they want out of Nigeria, including even secession assuming the union is not working for their existential wellbeing. The amalgamation by Britain was a forced unity forced upon the over 250 ethnic nationalities but after 1945 Universal Declaration of Rights of Nations Peoples and Persons, the empire builders of Europe (Britain, France, Belgium, Spain and Portugal) were forced to decolonize their colonies and set them free. But in abiding with these international obligations, these empire builders cleverly replaced colonialism with neo-colonialism which is even worse than colonialism in its effects.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...