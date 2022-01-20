Restructuring, poverty of articulation, propagation and strategy (5)

What is easily observed about the nationwide agitations for restructuring is the absence of well-articulated message conveying the proposition. This gap is what the opponents of restructuring readily seize upon to hoist their opposition as discernible from the media outing of President Buhari with Channel Television on January 5, 2022. Even if there is well-articulated message, the restructurists lack well-defined strategy to realise their objectives.

To have a well articulated message without well-mapped out strategy to realise the objectives is to drive the idea into dead-end. This is because a set out political programme with defined objectives kindles hopes which if dashed damages the society and the partisans irretrievably. Nigerians have suffered several aborted political programmes dressed in revolutionary garb but at the midstream of the programme the entirety of the project would be dashed.

This was the case during the colonial period when Nnamdi Azikiwe rose from journalistic career and raised the political consciousness of Nigeria with revolutionary messages in newspapers and conferences and capped the message with a clarion call for “positive action” which the Nigerian youths answered by forming a mass movement with well-defined programme of action to achieve freedom and independence not hoisted on the terms set by Britain.

That mass movement called the Zikist Movement freely formed by Nigerian youths from all the ethnic and religious groups in Nigeria and cutting across all professional and occupational groups and led by Abiodun Aloba, Nduka Eze, Kolawole Balogun, Osita Agwuna, MCK Ajuluchukwu, Nwafor Orizu, Sa’ad Zungur, Smart Ebbi, Duke Dafe, Raji Abdallah, Muokwugo Okoye, Oged Macaulay among others mesmerized the British colonial authority with its activities. But these young revolutionaries were betrayed by Azikiwe at the height of the revolutionary movement when they held a lecture that denounced British colonialism and its agenda and latching on Azikiwe’s message called for ‘positive action’ to end it.

But Azikiwe thought otherwise having before then had rapproachment with British colonial authority quietly commenced a tactical repudiation of the group and capped his betrayal with an open condemnation when he published in his West African Pilot newspaper that the young men were “fissiparous lieutenants and cantankerous followers.”

This Azikiwe’s betrayal killed Nigerian nationalism and resulted in Britain making Nigeria a neo-colonial state. Thus, to avoid the tragic failure of nationalist movement under Azikiwe’s leadership, the strategy to be adopted in achieving the recapture and recreation of Nigeria as a free and egalitarian state is to build a coalition of Nigerians who are genuinely dissatisfied with the current situation and it is already acknowledged that Southern Nigeria made up of three geo-political zones (Southwest, Southeast and Southsouth) and the MiddleBelt consisting of Northern minorities in Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Kaduna, Bauchi, Taraba, Nasarawa, Plateau, Abuja, Born and Adamawa States are alienated by the system. So they should be galvanized under the Middle- Belt Forum and their political leaders contacted to identify with the aspirations of their socio-cultural unions’ agenda to recreate Nigeria on the basis of justice, equity and egalitarianism. Once the socio-cultural unions agree with the political structure and properly galvanized with a political agenda as has been articulated by the Southern States Governor’s Forum the group can hold a conference wherein it can articulate a constitutional proposal as regional document of their standpoint and on the basis of these standpoint negotiate with groups outside theirs for the existence and operation of Nigeria as a modern nation-state hoisted on freedom and democracy.

This strategy is not new and cannot be the first or the last in the constitutional developments around the world. It can be recalled that the Constitution of the United States of America, 1787 had its origin to the regional custom union conference summoned by Virginia State Legislature at the instance of James Madison to discuss tariff and taxation policies under the Articles of Confederation, 1777.

It met in May 1786 at Annapolis, Maryland and attended by twelve delegates from five states. The Annapolis convention among other resolutions resolved to call another convention at Philadelphia for a broader review of the Articles of Confederation and the Nationalists hoped that the outcome would be “adequate to the exigencies of government and the preservation of the Union.” A fellow nationalist had warned James Madison that the Philadelphia Convention slated for June, 1787 that “nothing but the adoption of some efficient plan from the convention can prevent anarchy first and civil convulsion afterwards.”

So, the Philadelphia Convention was held in 1787 and attended by 55 delegates from 12 states. The convention worked on two major proposals: the Virginia Plan devised by James Madison and the New Jersey Plan written by William Paterson. The Virginia Plan was for a complete break from the 1777 Articles of Confederation while the New Jersey Plan was for an amendment geared at strengthening the Articles of Confederation. At the end, the new 1787 Constitution was a total break from the Articles of Confederation with minor infusion of it with good points from New Jersey Plan.

At the end of the 1787 Philadelphia Convention, the Nationalists had largely triumphed in upturning the Articles of Confederation in favour of a Federal and Republican Constitution but to assuage whatever loss or fears had by the Confederatlists, the Nationalists made a Ten-Point-Amendment which it suggested embedded in the 1787 Draft Constitution for ratification and both were ratified.

This is a great act of statesmanship and realistic and pragmatic politics. In concluding this essay which is particularly directed at those championing the case for restructuring or self determination to reorder the articulation of their message, propagation and strategy so that they articulate their cause with a view to achieve national effectiveness and move critical stakeholders especially politicians and state and national officials to identify with their vision for the recreation of Nigeria on the basis of justice, equity and egalitarianism.

They can achieve better results by properly defining their cause, propagate the message adequately and effectively and mobilize the relevant stakeholders comprising politicians and public office-holders such as governors, state and national legislators and even Local Government Chairmen and Councillors to key into the agenda that is meant to rescue Nigeria from certain catastrophe that awaits her if state and national political actors fail to reform the Nigerian state structure and constitutional framework that is clearly dysfunctional and is being currently overwhelmed by socio-economic and political problems. It should be made clear that Nigeria since 1966 to date like Britain of 1660 to 1688 was bedeviled with constitutional crises that culminated in abolition of monarchy and institution of Cromwell’s civil government or America of 1786 when harsh economic conditions made the masses to revolt against heavy taxation.

This revolt was led by a former continental army officer, Captain Daniel Shays and this violent protest shook the foundation of American government. The Glorious Revolution in Britain during which the Monarchy was restored after being divested of real political power with government returned to parliament was the deliberate result of allowing the people to take control of their political destiny themselves and likewise, the 1787 USA Constitution was the direct result of the biter socio-economic and political condition of USA after the Independence Revolutionary War (1776-1781) which led to Shays Rebellion that almost destroyed the Union and the Nationalists feared that a repeat of Shays Rebellion in any form may breakup the Union hence the American nationalists counted it a national duty as “nothing but the adoption of some efficient plan from the convention can prevent anarchy first and civil convulsion afterwards.”

In the same way the Americans reasoned on the unsettling condition of America after the Independence Revolutionary War especially the effect of Shays Rebellion in making the 1787 Constitution to create a “more perfect union” so also Nigerian rulers should consider the distracted condition of Nigeria since 1962 to date, especially the Western Region crisis, the Tivs Revolt of 1964/1965, Niger Delta Revolt of 1966, the January 15,1966 and the countercoup of July 29,1966, the pogroms against the Igbo, the Biafra War, the armed robbery/corruption culture of 1970 to date, the Maitatsine and other religious revolts of 1980s/1990s, the Orkar Coup of 1990, the June 12 crisis, the Niger Delta resource control agitation/ insurgency, the Boko Haram insurgency, the Bandits/ Fulani Herdsmen menace, the secessionist agitations in Southeast and Southwest and particularly the 2020 ENDSARS revolt should be sufficient portents pointing to possible catastrophe if no remedial measures are taken to make Nigeria come to terms with itself by changing the imposed flawed state structure and constitutional framework that have been diagnosed as the sources of Nigeria’s myriad problems.

So, let restructurists properly articulate their message, propagate it and adopt a realistic strategy to realise the objective which revolves on recreating Nigeria on new paradigm of justice, freedom, equity, democracy and egalitarianism.

