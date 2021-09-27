News Top Stories

Restructuring’ll benefit Nigeria –S’West monarchs

Two notable Yoruba monarchs, the Owa Ajero of Ijero Kingdom, Oba Joseph Adebayo and Olowu of Kuta, Oba Oyelude Makama have insisted that Nigeria stands to benefit immensely when it is properly and honestly restructured. They also said with restructuring, the issues of unrest and insecurity will be an issue of the past.

 

The two foremost traditional rulers spoke during the virtual biweekly meeting of the Yoruba Global Council (YGC). In his remarks, Oba Adebayo commended YGC members for the great initiative of bringing together Yoruba sons and daughters in the diaspora.

 

The monarch said: “This is how Egbe Omo Oduduwa was founded in the United Kingdom in 1945 by Chief Obafemi Awolowo and others. He prayed for the members, group.

 

We, the royal fathers, will uphold the culture, traditions and the betterment of people in Nigeria. Yoruba land is blessed with so many better things.”

Also speaking during the virtual meeting, Oba Makama, the Olowu of Kuta called for unity among the members, noting that the only way an organisation can thrive and remain relevant is for the members to be united, sincere and be dedicated.

 

He said he believes in the unity of Nigeria no matter what the country is currently facing.

 

He said: “As monarchs, all of us have just three responsibilities. We are saddled with maintenance of peace, culture and tradition. Kings are not religious leaders.

 

Our responsibility, as handed over to us in our certificates, is to be custodians of the legacies of our ancestors, so it does not go extinct.

 

The unity of Nigeria is nonnegotiable. “It would be difficult for some of us that see beyond our noses to now want to believe that we should go our separate ways. I believe we can still have a better Nigeria.”

 

The two traditional rulers hailed YGC for their patriotic reasoning in clamouring for the unity of Nigeria through restructuring, adding that Nigeria stands to benefit immensely when it is properly and honestly restructured.

 

In his welcome address, spokesperson of the group, Prof. Lere Amusan, said the organisation was conceived after a thorough review of “our antecedents, our travails, our plight and what the future portend for us as Oduduwa descendants of the Yoruba race, in the presentday Nigeria.

 

YGC is a child of necessity on a rescue mission at a time like this, when traditions, customs, cultures, heritage and values are fast developing wings for a flight to possible oblivion.”

 

Also speaking, the General Secretary of the group, Prince Segun Akanni appreciated the Owa Ajero and Olowu of Kuta for honouring them.

