News

Restructuring‘ll rescue Nigeria from collapse – Usen

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

Former Deputy Director and Head Corporate Affairs Department of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Anietie Usen has said that unless Nigeria is restructured the country will soon break up. Usen, the former Editor of the defunct Newswatch magazine, disclosed this yesterday in Uyo yesterday, Akwa Ibom State capital, during a chat with newsmen, saying that the Unitary System of government where everything must be regulated at the centre was not suitable for a complex and diverse country such as Nigeria He said things started going wrong for the country when it stopped the practice of true federalism, adding that even the colonial masters understood that the Parliamentary System of government was the best for a country such as Nigeria because of its flexibility unlike the Presidential System of government that is so rigid and expensive.

Usen noted: “Every good Nigerian is concerned about the state of our country today. I am very concerned about our country. We are moving backwards instead of going forward. When we were running a true federalism, each region was managing itself well and that is called competitive communalism. “And because of that competition we were doing well collectively as a country. So, our country has gone so badly backward, and it is so frightening for most of us. “

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Indonesia’s capital under virus order, hospitals nearly full

Posted on Author Reporter

  Main streets were less crowded as Indonesia’s capital began two weeks of social restrictions Monday to curb a rise of coronavirus infections that has pushed its critical-care hospital capacity to unsafe levels. Police at checkpoints imposed sanctions on bikers that did not wear their masks. But business owners were confused, and workers said supporting […]
News

It’s too early to campaign for 2023 presidency, says Kalu

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said it was too early for people to be clamouring for who would become Nigeria’s President in 2023 when the present administration just marked the first anniversary of the second tenure. He said: “It is unfair to President Muhammadu Buhari that the […]
News

Court threatens to revoke Shehu Sani’s bail over absence from trial 

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

  The  Federal High Court sitting in, Abuja has said that it would revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date.   The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Shehu Sani on two-count criminal charge, bordering on name-dropping and obtaining the sum of $25,000 from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica