Restructuring‘ll rescue Nigeria from collapse – Usen

Former Deputy Director and Head Corporate Affairs Department of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Anietie Usen has said that unless Nigeria is restructured the country will soon break up. Usen, the former Editor of the defunct Newswatch magazine, disclosed this yesterday in Uyo yesterday, Akwa Ibom State capital, during a chat with newsmen, saying that the Unitary System of government where everything must be regulated at the centre was not suitable for a complex and diverse country such as Nigeria He said things started going wrong for the country when it stopped the practice of true federalism, adding that even the colonial masters understood that the Parliamentary System of government was the best for a country such as Nigeria because of its flexibility unlike the Presidential System of government that is so rigid and expensive.

Usen noted: “Every good Nigerian is concerned about the state of our country today. I am very concerned about our country. We are moving backwards instead of going forward. When we were running a true federalism, each region was managing itself well and that is called competitive communalism. “And because of that competition we were doing well collectively as a country. So, our country has gone so badly backward, and it is so frightening for most of us. “

