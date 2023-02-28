Results: Social media information can be misleading, group warns Nigerians

News Top Stories

The National Coalition for Peace and Unity (NCPU) has warned Nigerians to be mindful of results of last Saturday’s presidential election posted on social media, and said it could be misleading.

The coalition, whose membership comprised former President of the Senate Senator Ken Nnamani, former Anambra State governor Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife and former National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, advised members of the public to filter the reports they receive on the outcome of the presidential election.

Ojougboh, who is NCPU protem Secretary General, in a statement, said fake reports could cause serious crises, adding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the body constitutionally empowered to announce election results.

“Drawing conclusions before understanding the scenario is not good for peaceful co-existence, because when the truth eventually comes out, the lies and false information will dictate the pace and action “The peace coalition is calling on the public to be careful at this point in time because sentiments are high and people differ in opinions and approach to issues. “Our objective is to manage the expected post-election crisis in order to secure the unity of the nation.

“We have been telling Nigerians to walk the part of peace, so that the nation will not engulf in flame,” he advised. Ojougboh also cautioned political parties and their supporters against utterances capable of heating the polity and tearing the country apart.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

