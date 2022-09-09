News Top Stories

Resumption: FG moves to beef up security around schools

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Federal Government has moved to beef up security in secondary schools as pupils prepare for resumption. Schools have become the targets of terrorists for the abduction of vulnerable children for some years, especially in the North. The abduction of 276 Chibok schoolgirls by Boko Haram in Borno State on April 14, 2014, and at least 90 students and members of staff of Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State in 2021, attracted global attention. Recently the Federal Government College, Kwali, and other schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were closed for fear of being attacked by terrorists.

T he Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, at a briefing ahead of the ‘2022 International Day to Protect Education from Attack’ with the theme: “Implementing the School Safety Policy as a Tool to Protect Education From Attack: Our Collective Responsibility” stressed the government’s commitment to protecting schools from attacks. According to him, observance of the day was initiated by Qatar and co-sponsored by 62 other countries at the 76th United Nations General Assembly in 2020 and was unanimously espoused.

Opiah said the government is serious about protecting schools to uphold the right to education and its continuity in emergency situations as enshrined in the Safe School Declaration which Nigeria ratified on March 20, 2019. Reacting to the closure of the Abuja unity schools after the alleged attack on Federal Government College, Kwali, Opiah said the move was aimed at protecting the pupils from any harm. He said: “The closure was not permanent. Schools are about to reopen. The school would also be part of the schools that would reopen.

“The ministry in collaboration with relevant security agencies is safeguarding our schools generally and that would not be an isolated case. Be rest assured that the safety of our children is very important to us.” He added: “The theme was devised by the ministry to create awareness on the existence of the School Safety Policy and the need for state governments, education institutions and stakeholders, civil society organisations, the military, and the general public to operationalize the guidance therein. “The School Safety Policy copiously highlights the strategies for emergency preparedness in education institutions, measures for harm reduction, stakeholders to contact for help in case of imminent attack, deterrence of the Military from using education institutions and procedures to ensure that education continues if the attack is

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Resident doctors begin nationwide strike on Monday

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) yesterday directed its members nationwide to commence an indefinite strike with effect from September 7. The directive was contained in a communique issued by NARD at the end of its virtual National Executive Council session and signed by its President, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, and Publicity Secretary, Dr. Stanley […]
News Top Stories

Ondo 2020: How Tinubu, Akande helped Akeredolu keep his dreams alive

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

•I’ve moved on –Ajayi I ndications have emerged on how the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed, and former interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, foiled an alleged plot by Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, to truncate the re-election project of his boss, Governor, Oluwarotimi […]
News

I’ve industrialised Kebbi, says Bagudu

Posted on Author Ahmed idris BIRNIN KEBBI

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has said that his administration has made significant progress in industrialising the state. Bagudu stated this while fielding questions from newsmen on the occasion of Democracy Day and the seventh year anniversary of his administration.   He was happy that industrial and economic growth has made positive impact in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica