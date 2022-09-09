Resumption: FG moves to beef up security around schools

The Federal Government has moved to beef up security in secondary schools as pupils prepare for resumption. Schools have become the targets of terrorists for the abduction of vulnerable children for some years, especially in the North. The abduction of 276 Chibok schoolgirls by Boko Haram in Borno State on April 14, 2014, and at least 90 students and members of staff of Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State in 2021, attracted global attention. Recently the Federal Government College, Kwali, and other schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were closed for fear of being attacked by terrorists.

T he Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, at a briefing ahead of the ‘2022 International Day to Protect Education from Attack’ with the theme: “Implementing the School Safety Policy as a Tool to Protect Education From Attack: Our Collective Responsibility” stressed the government’s commitment to protecting schools from attacks. According to him, observance of the day was initiated by Qatar and co-sponsored by 62 other countries at the 76th United Nations General Assembly in 2020 and was unanimously espoused.

Opiah said the government is serious about protecting schools to uphold the right to education and its continuity in emergency situations as enshrined in the Safe School Declaration which Nigeria ratified on March 20, 2019. Reacting to the closure of the Abuja unity schools after the alleged attack on Federal Government College, Kwali, Opiah said the move was aimed at protecting the pupils from any harm. He said: “The closure was not permanent. Schools are about to reopen. The school would also be part of the schools that would reopen.

“The ministry in collaboration with relevant security agencies is safeguarding our schools generally and that would not be an isolated case. Be rest assured that the safety of our children is very important to us.” He added: “The theme was devised by the ministry to create awareness on the existence of the School Safety Policy and the need for state governments, education institutions and stakeholders, civil society organisations, the military, and the general public to operationalize the guidance therein. “The School Safety Policy copiously highlights the strategies for emergency preparedness in education institutions, measures for harm reduction, stakeholders to contact for help in case of imminent attack, deterrence of the Military from using education institutions and procedures to ensure that education continues if the attack is

