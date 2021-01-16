Resumption: NANS solicits COVID-19 support fund for varsities, polys

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has called on the federal government to give COVID-19 support funds to universities and polytechnics in the country in order to tame the pandemic.

This is coming as the Federal government directed schools to reopen on Monday, January 18.

The NANS’ National President, Com. Sunday Asefon, said such a fund would enable the schools, especially the tertiary institutions, to procure precautionary facilities to stem the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Friday, Asefon expressed satisfaction over the agreement reached by the Federal Government and stakeholders that schools should resume, describing this as a long awaited respite for students.

The NANS’ President stated that this landmark decision has come as a big relief for the students, who had been home for nine months of the burden of being put in abeyance for long, now that there is hope in sight.

