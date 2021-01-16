Education

Resumption: NANS solicits COVID-19 support fund for varsities, polys

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has called on the federal government to give COVID-19 support funds to universities and polytechnics in the country in order to tame the pandemic.

 

This is coming as the Federal government directed schools to reopen on Monday, January 18.

 

The NANS’ National President, Com. Sunday Asefon, said such a fund would enable the schools, especially the tertiary institutions, to procure precautionary facilities to stem the spread of COVID-19.

 

 

In a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Friday, Asefon expressed satisfaction over the agreement reached by the Federal Government and stakeholders that schools should resume, describing this as a long awaited respite for students.

 

 

The NANS’ President stated that this landmark decision has come as a big relief for the students, who had been home for nine months of the burden of being put in abeyance for long, now that there is hope in sight.

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Strike: After five-hour meeting, FG, ASUU keep mum

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Ngige slams Union over prolonged industrial action Regina Otokpa, with agency report Mum was the word from the delegations of both the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) after about five hours of meeting on Thursday. The meeting, held in Abuja, commenced at about 5pm and ended at past 10pm. […]
Education

Hoax over poor ranking of Nigerian varsities

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

SSANU: Govt to invest more on education sector Faborode: It is a vicious cycle NUT: No parent wants his child to be used as a guinea pig     RANKING Nigerians, especially key stakeholders in the nation’s education sector, are shocked over the poor ranking of Nigerian universities globally, accusing the government of killing the […]
Education

‘We’ve commenced campaign against rape, sexual abuse’

Posted on Author ADEWUMI ADEMIJU

Famuyibo Oluwasegun, a sophomore of the Department of Sociology, Faculty of Social Science, University of Ibadan (UI) and one of the 10 candidates vying for the president of NANS speaks with ADEWUMI ADEMIJU about his plans to lift up students’ unionism, wave of rape and sexual abuse, strategies to tackle the challenges facing Nigerian students […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica