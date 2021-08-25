Resurgence of COVID-19: God forbid another lockdown –Teachers

Having taught in the classroom for more than 15 years, Mr. Emmanuel Adeniyi, a private school teacher, who is currently teaching Agricultural Science at Tudapems High School in Akute said he had to adjust his method of teaching and cope with the situation caused by COVID-19 in Nigeria.

He said that he had to adapt to making use of available channels of teaching like Zoom, Telegram and WhatsApp to communicate extensively with his students, although it was not easy. According to him, virtual teaching does not have the same feeling and impact as one-on-one interaction with the students. Adeniyi stated that last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many teachers suffered financial constraints because payment of salaries ceased.

Adeniyi was able to survive through home coaching classes. He said that the money from the private home teaching was not enough to cater for his family, but it was better than nothing. Presently, the Delta variant of the virus is raging and spiking and health workers have described it as being deadlier than the first virus that devastated the whole world last year.

Many people are being infected daily and the death toll continues to increase. There are fears that Nigeria as a country may go into another lockdown in an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

How will Nigerians, especially teachers, take this looming probability? Mrs. Mary Ola, however, believes that if there is another lockdown, many teachers would resign around this time. Ola said that the COVID-19 last year was terrible as it forced schools to shut down.

She said: “To work in a private school was very terrible because management of most schools were less concerned about the welfare of their staff.” The woman, who had been teaching for 10 years, said that the COVID-19 brought out the true colours of private school owners.

She said that it was due to the attitude of private school owners that she resigned last December. She said she felt hurt. Ola, who said that she was worried about the educational sector in Nigeria, already seeing too many cracks, stated that the education was still the best legacy to bequeath any child.

She added: “But the economic impact of the pandemic has driven some parents to pull their children out of schools, to learn a trade. It has also forced many professional teachers to pull out of the classrooms and take to business.” She recalled that when the COVID- 19 broke, leading to school managements ordering many of them to virtual teaching, they had refused, believing they wouldn’t be paid.

However, management of the school had doused their fears, promising to pay them. Nonetheless she said that when it was time to pay, the management reneged, saying that the students did not pay school fees because they did not attend proper school. Almost a year later, still very bitter, Ola said: “Till now, no payment for the online classes we handled during the lockdown.”

A part time language teacher, Mr. Babalola Adigun, said that last year’s lockdown because of COVID-19 was not a good phase of his life. He said that he was not able to get money from any of the schools he was running part time teaching programmes with. Sick and tired of running from school to school, he reluctantly went to extended family members for financial assistance.

He said that he had no choice because he has a family depending on him to cater for. Adigun said he doesn’t wish for another lockdown because it would affect him seriously. He urged the government to put measures in place that would prevent another lockdown. Mr. Olayemi Adelaja and his wife, Mrs. Sesan Adelaja, both private school teachers, said that last year’s lockdown taught them a very bitter lesson.

“We learnt that husband and wife shouldn’t be teachers. And if they must be teachers, both shouldn’t be in private schools. One should be teaching in a government school.

This is because in government schools, the teachers were still being paid their salaries.” Another teacher, Mr. Olukotun Damilola, said that the first few months of the pandemic were the toughest for him.

This was because he was not used to a lifestyle of being cooped up inside for days. He said that since that lockdown, precipitated by COVID-19, teaching has never been the same. He said that there are now slightly different approaches to everything. He admitted hearing about the rampaging Delta variant and the possibility of another lockdown.

He said that he didn’t think he would survive it. Damilola said: “If there’s another lockdown, I will resign from being a teacher. I will focus on setting up a business. The last lockdown taught me never to depend on teaching and lookout for another source of income.” The proprietress of Saint Bethel Children Home School, Akute Ogun State, Mrs. Susan Aladeokin said that she felt uneasy during the pandemic as there was no income from parents.

She said that parents claimed that they were not paid by their respective employers. She said: “Even as the proprietress of the school, I found it difficult to feed my family and me. I was deeply troubled by the plights of my teachers. I’m praying there shouldn’t be another lockdown in this country.

Last year, most of my students stopped coming to school. I lost many of them. Most parents could no longer afford to pay their children school fees. These parents had also been laid off from their jobs and couldn’t continue to carry out their duties and obligations as parents.”

She recalled that it was also challenging to get some teachers to embrace viral teaching. They complained that they had not been trained on it and that their students wouldn’t get the best from them if they tried using the uncharted territory.

The COVID-19 lockdown witnessed Mr. Ajijola, a public school teacher, kissing goodbye to teaching and classrooms to become a businessman. Today, he owns two shops, operating Point of Sale (POS) outlets, at Akute in Ogun State. Ajijola said he was not bothered if there was another lockdown as he would be able to provide for his family.

A mother of three, Adeniyi Bankole, said that it was last year, following the lockdown that she really began to appreciate the efforts that teachers put into teaching students. She said that was the period she took to teaching her children. She found out how stressful and tasking it was.

She said: “My three-year-old daughter wouldn’t want to write or cooperate when I’m teaching her. I kept asking myself how on earth her teacher always got her to obey and cooperate.

Since then, I had started appreciating teachers in cash and expressing profound gratitude. I know how difficult teaching can be, especially in challenging situations. I want to appeal to private and public schools to make provisions for their teachers if there are going to be another lockdown.

Another lockdown will not be advisable, as it will plunge the educational sector and the teachers into serious mental health.”

