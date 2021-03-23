Resurgence of militancy in Niger Delta likely –Defence Minister

The Federal Government has raised the alarm of possible resurgence of militancy in the Niger Delta region at a time it said the security situation in the country was critical.

Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Salihu Magashi (rtd), expressed the fear at a National Defence and Security Summit organised by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) with the theme: Promoting Kinetic Operations as a Major Plank for Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency in Nigeria.

Magashi spoke in the face of worsening insecurity, occasioned by insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes perpetrated by non-state actors. Notwithstanding, the minister expressed optimism that with public support and collaboration, the current security challenges will be substantially addressed.

“Although the territories of the Niger Delta have recorded relative peace in recent times, there are manifest threats in the littorals and the prognosis show potential threats of resurgent militancy.

“In all other areas, there are causes for serious national security concerns, ranging from terrorism, insurgency, farmers/herders’ conflicts, ethno/religious conflicts and, lately, kidnapping and banditry.

“We are in a critical situation that requires the understanding, buy-in, support and collaboration of important stakeholders and key players in this strategic option and national task.

“This is important to minimize distractions and maximize civil support in order to facilitate operational success and mission outcomes”, Magashi said.

He, however, reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to the welfare and security of lives and property of citizens, which is a primary responsibility guaranteed in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“The Federal Government has inalienable responsibilities to provide security to the people and territories of Nigeria and would not shirk on these responsibilities”, the minister stated. He commended the DHQ for organising the summit, which he emphasised, was coming at a time the nation was facing serious threats to national security.

The minister accused unnamed individuals of sponsoring insecurity, ostensibly to undermine democracy. His words: “This summit is coming at a sobering time in the life of our dear nation.

A time when merchants of violence are threatening to tear the very foundations of our nation; a time when diverse manifestations of security threats dot the landscape and impact individuals, communities and almost all sub-national entities in disconcerting ways; a time when fear and uncertainty pervades the land; and a time when global indicators of national insecurity give room for serious concern.

“Physical insecurity in Nigeria expectedly, has both forward and backward linkages to differ ent shades and forms of national security.

Indeed, it is linked to political instability, economic underdevelopment and social inequalities. Others are food insecurity and cumulative environmental degradation.

These indicate the multi-dimensional nature of national insecurity. “In view of these realities, the Federal Government of Nigeria has, over the years, applied a multilateral approach with our contiguous neighbours and multi-dimensional efforts domestically.

In Southern Nigeria, the security approach include, but not limited to: the convening of various stakeholder dialogues in the Niger Delta; mounting of Single-Service, Joint and Special Task Forces; establishment of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); establishment of the Ministry of Niger Delta; declaration of the Presidential Amnesty Programme for repentant Niger Delta militants; proscription of the Independent Peoples of Biafra (IPOB); and the establishment of the Multinational Maritime Coordination Centre Zone E in the Gulf of Guinea”.

Earlier, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, noted that, “it is no longer news that the nation experiences a wide range of national security threats, including terrorism, insurgency, farmers/herders conflict, ethno religious conflicts, kidnapping and banditry”.

According to him, “These threats pose immediate and present danger to the corporate existence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, unity, stability and sustainable development of the nation.

“Consequently, the President and Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Force of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has given a clear mandate for action.

“I’m sure not a few of our guests and participants at this Summit will be wondering why the DHQ is organizing this summit rather than overseeing operations at the different theatres.

“First and foremost, let me state clearly that as a result of the Presidential directive, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is already seized with actions to immediately stabilize the situation”.

