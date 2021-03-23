News Top Stories

Resurgence of militancy in Niger Delta likely –Defence Minister

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has raised the alarm of possible resurgence of militancy in the Niger Delta region at a time it said the security situation in the country was critical.

 

Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Salihu Magashi (rtd), expressed the fear at a National Defence and Security Summit organised by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) with the theme: Promoting Kinetic Operations as a Major Plank for Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency in Nigeria.

 

Magashi spoke in the face of worsening insecurity, occasioned by insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes perpetrated by non-state actors. Notwithstanding, the minister expressed optimism that with public support and collaboration, the current security challenges will be substantially addressed.

 

“Although the territories of the Niger Delta have recorded relative peace in recent times, there are manifest threats in the littorals and the prognosis show potential threats of resurgent militancy.

 

“In all other areas, there are causes for serious national security concerns, ranging from terrorism, insurgency, farmers/herders’ conflicts, ethno/religious conflicts and, lately, kidnapping and banditry.

 

“We are in a critical situation that requires the understanding, buy-in, support and collaboration of important stakeholders and key players in this strategic option and national task.

 

“This is important to minimize distractions and maximize civil support in order to facilitate operational success and mission outcomes”, Magashi said.

 

He, however, reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to the welfare and security of lives and property of citizens, which is a primary responsibility guaranteed in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

 

“The Federal Government has inalienable responsibilities to provide security to the people and territories of Nigeria and would not shirk on these responsibilities”, the minister stated. He commended the DHQ for organising the summit, which he emphasised, was coming at a time the nation was facing serious threats to national security.

 

The minister accused unnamed individuals of sponsoring insecurity, ostensibly to undermine democracy. His words: “This summit is coming at a sobering time in the life of our dear nation.

 

A time when merchants of violence are threatening to tear the very foundations of our nation; a time when diverse manifestations of security threats dot the landscape and impact individuals, communities and almost all sub-national entities in disconcerting ways; a time when fear and uncertainty pervades the land; and a time when global indicators of national insecurity give room for serious concern.

 

“Physical insecurity in Nigeria expectedly, has both forward and backward linkages to differ  ent shades and forms of national security.

 

Indeed, it is linked to political instability, economic underdevelopment and social inequalities. Others are food insecurity and cumulative environmental degradation.

 

These indicate the multi-dimensional nature of national insecurity. “In view of these realities, the Federal Government of Nigeria has, over the years, applied a multilateral approach with our contiguous neighbours and multi-dimensional efforts domestically.

 

In Southern Nigeria, the security approach include, but not limited to: the convening of various stakeholder dialogues in the Niger Delta; mounting of Single-Service, Joint and Special Task Forces; establishment of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); establishment of the Ministry of Niger Delta; declaration of the Presidential Amnesty Programme for repentant Niger Delta militants; proscription of the Independent Peoples of Biafra (IPOB); and the establishment of the Multinational Maritime Coordination Centre Zone E in the Gulf of Guinea”.

 

Earlier, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, noted that, “it is no longer news that the nation experiences a wide range of national security threats, including terrorism, insurgency, farmers/herders conflict, ethno religious conflicts, kidnapping and banditry”.

 

According to him, “These threats pose immediate and present danger to the corporate existence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, unity, stability and sustainable development of the nation.

 

“Consequently, the President and Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Force of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has given a clear mandate for action.

 

“I’m sure not a few of our guests and participants at this Summit will be wondering why the DHQ is organizing this summit rather than overseeing operations at the different theatres.

 

“First and foremost, let me state clearly that as a result of the Presidential directive, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is already seized with actions to immediately stabilize the situation”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

Okonjo-Iwela makes first visit to Nigeria as WTO DG

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Saturday made her first visit to Nigeria since she assumed office. Okonjo-Iweala, who was received on her arrival in the country by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, also said told reporters in Abuja that her […]
News

Education, youth empowerment top Kwara’s N123bn budget

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

  Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday presented a budget proposal of N123 billion to the House of Assembly, describing the fiscal document as a product of wide consultations with the electorate that was designed to reflect current economic challenges.   The proposal contained provisions for payment of the minimum wage once the government reached […]
News Top Stories

IGP deploys anti-riot policemen nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Worried by the violent dimension the on-going #EndSARS protests have assumed in some major cities of the country, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate deployment of Police Mobile Force (PMF) nationwide.   The PMF is an anti-riot unit of the Force specially trained in the art of quelling protests […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica