Resurgent Falcons not yet ready for World Cup

In February this year, Colombia defeated Nigeria’s women’s national team, the Super Falcons, 1-0 in an international friendly. It was one of the long list of friendlies the Falcons lost just as they also failed to perform up to expectations at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Cup that took place in Morocco last year.

The team, with a record nine AWCON trophies, struggled to place fourth, picking the very last automatic World Cup ticket for African countries. The team lost three matches in the continental competition to record one of the country’s worst performances at the apex women continental competition. There were issues about the competence of the manager, Randy Waldrum, who aside from being the Nigeria coach is also handling a school team in the USA. His job with the Falcons is part-time and there is a decline in the overall performance of the team.

There is also the problem of how to blend the young and old players together to form a solid bunch. Some foreign-born players without the toughness expected of Africans are injected into the team as some promising domestic league players are not part of the core team of Waldrum. At the time Uchenna Kanu and Monday Gift were in Nigerian league last year, the coach was not using them.

Now that they are in the team, he is still not comfortable with these players and some others expected to use their youthfulness and agility to fight for balls at crucial times. Truth is no answers were provided for the sloppiness of this team. Waldrum has not proven to be the best for the team especially with many top ex-players good enough to handle the team but the Nigeria Football Federation perhaps feels differently. Mercy Akide, Florence Omagbemi and Perpetua Nwocha paid their dues in the colours of the Falcons and any of them or even the three can come together to build a solid women’s national team.

It was expected that a decision would be taken even by the past administration of Amaju Pinnick but it never happened and new NFF boss, Ibrahim Gusau, has also embraced Waldrum to continue. Also in February, Falcons played Costa Rica and won 1-0 to begin what is looking like a resurgence of sorts. The team also defeated Haiti 1-0 in a friendly encounter and in the last of the games, Onome Ebi led Nigeria’ Falcons to whip New Zealand 3-0. Ebi, who many people feel should not be part of the team, scored the very first goal against New Zealand. Her wealth of experience is very important to the team but the coach should be able to see how best to deploy her and other ageing players in the team. We should be proud of Ebi and also it is crucial to remember that many top women’s players around the world played till age 38, 40. I remember Brazil’s Marta and also Formiga who featured in seven editions of women World Cup and retired at 41. FIFA Women’s World Cup to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand starts on July 20 and Falcons will play their first match against Canada on July 21.

Co-hosts Australia will file out against Nigeria on July 27 just as the Falcons play their last game against Republic of Ireland on July 30. There are no easy games here. Falcons as a matter of fact are the lowest-ranked team in the group. Canada are ranked sixth, Australia 10th and Ireland 22nd while Nigeria is 42nd in the latest March 2023 FIFA rankings. The NFF deserves commendation for staging friendlies for the team and the recent victories are good for the confidence of the entire team. With about three months to the kick-off, so much work is still expected to be done. Waldrum should not be carried away with the recent wins just as there must be plans to stage more friendly games with other top-rated teams in world football. Beating New Zealand, ranked 25th, was good but Nigeria should be playing others in the top 15 to get set for the event since the country will play two Top 10 countries. Waldrum must achieve better blending and cohesion before the World Cup. Nigeria has been attending the World Cup over the years without making the expected impact and to do so is not easy. The current team is still a work in progress and Waldrum must get serious to take the country to the second round from Group B and to at least play in the last eight of the tournament.