Resurgent Newcastle continue fine form with victory over Brighton

Newcastle scored twice in two minutes to extend their unbeaten run to eight games with a cagey win over Brighton. It was a first Premier League victory for Eddie Howe’s side against top-10 opposition this season and once again showed their improved resilience and grit under their new manager.

After a bright start by the visitors, Ryan Fraser gave Newcastle the lead with his second goal of the season after Jacob Murphy’s effort had bounced back off the post following a quick break.

They doubled their lead when Fabian Schar headed in from Fraser’s free-kick. Lewis Dunk clawed a goal back 10 minutes after the break when he lost Chris Wood from a corner to head in unmarked.

That led to a nervy period for the hosts, as Dunk had another header saved by Martin Dubravka and Graham Potter’s side bossed possession. Allan Saint-Maximin came off the bench following a calf injury to waste a good chance late on, but it did not prove costly with Brighton unable find an equaliser.

Victory moves Newcastle seven points clear of the relegation zone, one place behind Brighton, who slip to 13th after a fourth successive defeat.

Newcastle’s fifth win in six games put further space between themselves and the relegation zone, but this was a functional rather than spectacular victory over a Brighton side that could not take advantage of their intricate play.

