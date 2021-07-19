‘Retail business key to penetration in Nigeria

Mutual Benefits Assurance has said that huge insurance penetration can take place in the country with focus on retail business.

The company stated this when the executive members of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) paid a courtesy visit to the insurer’s headquarters on Ikorodu Road, Lagos, last week.

The Managing Director/ CEO, Femi Asenuga, noted that the insurance penetration rate was still an eyesore when compared to the huge population of the country, believing that it was high time underwriters began to focus more on grassroots through retail insurance businesses.

He stated that a huge underbanked and unbanked Nigerians existed in the informal sector, which insurance firms can leverage to bring them into the financial service space.

To this end, he said, this had been the ultimate goal of Mutual Benefits right from inception, a development that has made the firm a reference point for investors and stakeholders in the area of micro insurance.

According to him, “we are restless when it comes to insuring the underserved and unserved Nigerians with financial solutions in the area of risk business in the country. “We have become a reference point in retail business in the country and we are a reference point for investors.”

On product development, he said: “We are restless when it comes to product development. Years ago, we got approval for 36 products; this has never been done by any company in Nigeria.”

He assured that the company was not tired because there are still much to be covered. Asenuga urged the media to keep the good work of deepening insurance awareness and sensitisation through informed and qualitative reporting, promising that the firm was ready to assist the association in this regards.

Like this: Like Loading...