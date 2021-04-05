Retail: REGIC to deploy digital transformation

The Managing Director of Royal Exchange General Insurance Company (REGIC), Mr. Benjamin Agili, has stated that his company will focus its digital transformation strategies and efforts on the retail side of the general insurance market in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interactive session with insurance reporters, Agili said: “We at Royal Exchange General see the enormous potential in the retail insurance space in Nigeria and will deploy various products, strategies and tools to ensure we can effectively operate in the retail space and be a dominant player therein.

“REGIC recently implemented a new insurance software, which we are already seeing the impact with greater turnaround times, and as a company, we are able to respond faster to our clientele.

We have been able to automate our processes, technical operations and the claims process, all in a bid to ensure we are able to respond faster to clients at all times.”

He further added that the firm had also developed a new e-business portal for the sale of its retail insurance products, adding that it was currently undergoing beta-testing and useracceptance tests before being launched to the general public. “In addition, we are also developing a mobile application that will give our clients the ability to purchase products anytime, anywhere and this will be available for download from the Apple and Google stores. This gives our customers the freedom to choose. The mobile app will also come with other features that will make it relevant for everyday use,” he said.

“The essence of going digital for Royal Exchange General Insurance is to improve our customers experience, improve accessibility to make insurance purchases for the general public, while ensuring that we work faster and smarter as a company, the MD added.

He stated further that “this digital journey for REGIC has entailed a huge financial outlay, one that we believe REGIC will benefit from in the years to come as the world goes digital. Digital is the future and we strongly believe in offering services to our clients in a digital world.”

