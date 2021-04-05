Business

Retail: REGIC to deploy digital transformation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Managing Director of Royal Exchange General Insurance Company (REGIC), Mr. Benjamin Agili, has stated that his company will focus its digital transformation strategies and efforts on the retail side of the general insurance market in Nigeria.

 

Speaking during an interactive session with insurance reporters, Agili said: “We at Royal Exchange General see the enormous potential in the retail insurance space in Nigeria and will deploy various products, strategies and tools to ensure we can effectively operate in the retail space and be a dominant player therein.

 

“REGIC recently implemented a new insurance software, which we are already seeing the impact with greater turnaround times, and as a company, we are able to respond faster to our clientele.

 

We have been able to automate our processes, technical operations and the claims process, all in a bid to ensure we are able to respond faster to clients at all times.”

 

He further added that the firm had also developed a new e-business portal for the sale of its retail insurance products, adding that it was currently undergoing beta-testing and useracceptance tests before being launched to the general public. “In addition, we are also developing a mobile application that will give our clients the ability to purchase products anytime, anywhere and this will be available for download from the Apple and Google stores. This gives our customers the freedom to choose. The mobile app will also come with other features that will make it relevant for everyday use,” he said.

 

 

“The essence of going digital for Royal Exchange General Insurance is to improve our customers experience, improve accessibility to make insurance purchases for the general public, while ensuring that we work faster and smarter as a company, the MD added.

 

He stated further that “this digital journey for REGIC has entailed a huge financial outlay, one that we believe REGIC will benefit from in the years to come as the world goes digital. Digital is the future and we strongly believe in offering services to our clients in a digital world.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NSE halts weekly losses with 0.58% gain

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) last week halted weeks of loses as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation both appreciated by 0.58 per cent to close the week at 24,427.73 and N12.743 trillion respectively.   All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE-Main Board, NSE Banking, […]
Business

Customs: We worked during #EndSARS protests, seized 7 vehicles, other items

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Seme Border Command of Nigeria Customs Service has described media reports that it’s operatives abandoned their duty posts allowing smugglers to have free access during #EndSARS protests as untrue.   Spokesman for the Command Hussaini Abdullahi, disclosed in a press statement that it’s officers manned their assigned posts and made seizures of smuggled items during […]
Business

Aniebonam to APMT: It’s ignorant to say freight forwarders responsible for port congestion

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Founder of National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr Boniface Aniebonam has dismissed the reported claim by the Country Manager of APM Apapa Terminal, Mr. Klaus Lanrsen that Freight Forwarders are to blame for the return of cargo congestion in the Apapa Ports.     Mr. Laursen was reported to have during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica