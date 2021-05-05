Retailer groups sue Fed over debit card swipe fees

Two retail associations have filed a lawsuit seeking to have the Federal Reserve Board of Governors lower its 10-year-old cap on “swipe” fees banks charge to process debit card transactions, claiming the agency wrongly applied federal law and that merchants have paid billions of dollars more than intended by Congress while banks’ costs have fallen, according to a press release.

“The Fed allowed fees that were much too high in the first place,” Stephanie Martz, National Retail Federation chief administrative officer and general counsel, said in the release.

“Since then, banks’ costs have fallen steadily but the Fed has refused to make adjustments, letting the problem grow even worse. Legislation passed by Congress requires that these fees be kept in proportion to costs to protect merchants and their customers, but the Fed has failed to do that.

Since the Fed hasn’t acted voluntarily, it’s time for the courts to enforce the law. Retailers are paying twice what they should and these fees ultimately drive up prices paid by the public. Banks should not be handed a growing windfall at the expense of Main Street stores and consumers,” Martz added.

The suit was filed by the North Dakota Retail Association and the North Dakota Petroleum Marketers Association in U.S. District Court in Bismarck. The NRF is not a party, but Martz is co-counsel in the case.

“North Dakota merchants are willing to pay a reasonable fee for a service, but they’re tired of seeing Wall Street banks stick their hands into the pockets of local businesses,” Mike Rud, president of the joint associations, said in the release.

