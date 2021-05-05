News

Retailer groups sue Fed over debit card swipe fees

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Two retail associations have filed a lawsuit seeking to have the Federal Reserve Board of Governors lower its 10-year-old cap on “swipe” fees banks charge to process debit card transactions, claiming the agency wrongly applied federal law and that merchants have paid billions of dollars more than intended by Congress while banks’ costs have fallen, according to a press release.

 

“The Fed allowed fees that were much too high in the first place,” Stephanie Martz, National Retail Federation chief administrative officer and general counsel, said in the release.

 

“Since then, banks’ costs have fallen steadily but the Fed has refused to make adjustments, letting the problem grow even worse. Legislation passed by Congress requires that these fees be kept in proportion to costs to protect merchants and their customers, but the Fed has failed to do that.

 

Since the Fed hasn’t acted voluntarily, it’s time for the courts to enforce the law. Retailers are paying twice what they should and these fees ultimately drive up prices paid by the public. Banks should not be handed a growing windfall at the expense of Main Street stores and consumers,” Martz added.

 

The suit was filed by the North Dakota Retail Association and the North Dakota Petroleum Marketers Association in U.S. District Court in Bismarck. The NRF is not a party, but Martz is co-counsel in the case.

 

“North Dakota merchants are willing to pay a reasonable fee for a service, but they’re tired of seeing Wall Street banks stick their hands into the pockets of local businesses,” Mike Rud, president of the joint associations, said in the release.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Crop production, a top priority of my administration – Gov. Emmanuel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Government support to local farmers in Akwa Ibom aimed at boosting the production of crops that will feed the citizenry in the state will remain a top priority of the government, Governor Udom Emmanuel has assured. The Governor stated this on Tuesday during an unscheduled visit to the Green House Farm along Airport Road, Uyo, […]
News

2.6m Nigerians displaced by insurgency, natural disasters – Commission

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrant and Internally Displaced Persons has said 2.6 million Nigerians are presently displaced by insurgency, natural disasters and other incidences. This is even as the Commission has concluded plans to construct 600 housing units for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and others in Kano. The Federal Commissioner of the Commission, Bashir […]
News

“Always believe in yourself, and the world will follow suit,” says Lennart Krech

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lennart Krech, a young and successful entrepreneur and founder of two businesses, sheds light on his aggressive growth approach while handling clients, and elaborates his plans on how he wants to keep succeeding and growing in the marketing world. Lennart Krech always had an aptitude for business, ever since he was a teenager. He even […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica