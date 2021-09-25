News Top Stories

Retaining Chairmanship in South: It’s in Nigeria’s interest for power to return to South, Gbagi, Ezeife tell PDP

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa and Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Reacting to speculations making the rounds that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has retained its national chairmanship position in the South which presupposes that the Presidency will go to the North, Olorungo Kenneth Gbagi, who is a former minister of State of Education and former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife stated that the party is yet to take a decision. PDP holds its National Convention on October 30 and 31 in Abuja. Gbagi said that given the fact that the north presently occupies the presidency, it is expected that in 2023 power will return to the south as it will be in the best interest of the country.

Speaking further on the matter, he said decision on zoning can only be taken by the hierarchy of the party after the zoning committee recently inaugurated by it has submitted it report. However, pressed further on the stance of the southern zone on the matter, Gbagi, who is a governorship hope in Delta State in the 2023 general elections, disclosed that the zone is yet to take a position on it as the various caucuses of the zone are yet to meet on the matter.

‘‘The party has not agreed on any formula but the fact remains that when we come out of our various caucuses meeting next week we will be able to take decision on as its concerns our zone (South),’’ he said, adding that the broad divide is between south and north and that it is expected that what goes to the north will also go to the south later. ‘‘But given the peculiarity of where we find ourselves as a zone, the country believes that if we have a northern president now that it will be in the interest of the country for power to return to the south.

But we have not reached there yet,’’ he said. Ezeife said retaining of the national chairmanship of the party in the South is a sign that the South East geopolitical zone has been denied the opportunity of getting the presidential ticket of the party for the 2023 general elections.

To this end, Ezeife stated that Ndigbo has other political parties to use as platforms in the actualisation its ambition of producing the next president of the country. “If this is true we also have other political parties as plan B for the actualization of our ambition in the next general elections.

What the PDP has done is to deny us of this all important ambition of producing the candidate of the party and that means that the civil war is not over yet and the policy of reconciliation, rehabilitation, and reconstruction is on paper and not in action. “I urge my people to begin now to fashion out ways of achieving this goal through another party since the party formed by Ndigbo under the watch of late Vice President Alex Ekwueme cannot give us the ticket of the party.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oyetola, a dependable partner in national development – FG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government yesterday described the Governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, as a dependable partner in national development projects, especially when it comes to combating poverty in the country. Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Faruk, made this disclosure during the flag-off of Cash Grant to Osun […]
News

Why Opinions Don’t Matter, according to actress Parmida Mamaghani

Posted on Author Our Reporters

You cannot please everyone. You might be one of the most pleasant individuals in the world, but you will inevitably not appeal to some people. We are all different with tremendously varying likes and dislikes. A person might have a trait some people find charming and others consider annoying. According to ace actress Parmida Mamaghan, […]
News

NAFDAC: Over 10,000,000 stakeholders’ll track adverse drug reactions

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said the newly introduced Med Safety Mobile Application for reporting Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) in Nigeria would directly reach out to over 10,000,000 pharmacovigilance stakeholders tracking ADRs in the country. According to Adeyeye, who made this assertion on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica