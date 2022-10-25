‘Retaining fuel subsidy beyond 2023 unsustainable’

The Managing Director of Pinnacle Oil & Gas Limited, Mr Robert Dickerman, has said that subsidy on premium motor spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol or fuel is unsustainable.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he said though the Federal Government had budgeted N3.3 trillion for fuel subsidy for the first half of 2023, there was a need to remove it, adding that it may be unimaginable how the next administration after President Muhammadu Buhari would continue the fuel subsidy policy.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuma Ahmed, during the 2023 budget defence, had said N3.36 trillion has been allocated for fuel subsidy in the first half of 2023.

Dickerman, on the sidelines of the inauguration of Pinnacle Lekki FreeTrade Zone Terminal, said full deregulation and removal of subsidy on PMS, though may have initial shocks, would ultimately be good for Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians to anticipate and prepare for PMS subsidy removal. Dickerman said: “Deregulation or lack of regulation is no more going to work in any commodity or in any marketplace.

If you supply and demand to be on balance if when people need a commodity and they can get it at the market price, that is a non-regulated market. That is how deregulation works. I am not making this up. We have deregulated markets across the world,in every market oil has been regulated at times and deregulated at times.

“I was working in the oil industry in 1981 when President Ronald Regan deregulated oil in the United States and clearly it was beneficial.I have seen deregulation occur all over the world and it has enhanced supply and kept prices low. So when there is any kind of reduction in demand or increase in supply, prices fall in a deregulated market.

“No one knows better what the price level should be than the buyers and sellers.No government is smarter than the market.No regulator is smarter than the market. It is very difficult for a regulator to say the correct market price for PMS is N165 or the correct market price is N170. How do you know that? And if that statement works truly today, tomorrow, it will not be true.

“So deregulation is going to be good for the country. It just is and it is going to make things much more smother. I know there are going to be some short term shocks. We know there will be a disruption for some people for some time, and that is very unfortunate. But in the long run, it is going to be beneficial to the entire country.”

He added: “The removal of fuel subsidy is both the same subject. You can not deregulate without removing subsidy. You can not have a deregulated market and say the price is fixed. It does not make any sense.

“That is a decision (N3.3trillion PMS subsidy budget for half year) that this government has made. But after that our expectation is that the subsidy will be removed.I hope. I can not predict the future. Obviously, we are a private company, and we have no say in this matter.

But I expect that deregulation will happen and the subsidy will be removed. I do not know at what stage but I can not imagine that the next administration is going to continue with the subsidy.

“If you ask what is the best for the market, you also will consider what is best for the consumers and you have to consider some of the pain points that the consumers have and how vital PMS is for this economy and in people’s lives, food is important, fuel is important.

The basic necessities people have to need to be met and the government have an obligation to after that as well. “Consumers should anticipate the removal of fuel subsidy or deregulation. Consumers should plan for it. Consumers are concerned about always having products available.”

He said it was important for the refineries to be working before the removal of fuel subsidy, adding that things will be easier when the refineries become operational and subsidy is removed. He said: “The refineries can help, let us be honest. The refineries can create a lot of supply and if Dangote Refineries stays in Nigeria or if any other people can help get the refinery and all the other refineries are operating, that will help as well.

But the price level matters as well and the market prices are always the ideal price. “It makes sense to get the refineries to work before the removal of subsidy or full deregulation. At this stage, it makes sense to have the Dangote Refinery operating.”

Dickerman said the Pinnacle Terminal, which was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, was a great vision by the Group Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Oil & Gas Limited, Dr Peter Mbah, to optimise the distribution of petroleum products.

He said: “This is not really just an oil product distribution terminal, the vision for this facility has everything to do, not just the capacity and not even the efficiency gains on the supply but the location of this facility is extremely important. This is the future of oil distribution in Nigeria.

“Lagos is the hub and centre from where most petroleum products have been imported for a long time, even when the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited refineries, were operated, a lot of petroleum products were imported into the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...