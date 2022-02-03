Retired Assistant Police Commissioner abducted, killed In Imo

A retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Chris Patuma has been murdered in his country home.

Patuma had returned home from a function around dusk, last Tuesday but unknown to him, he was being trailed by his would-be assailants who waited until it was about 8am before they broke into his home at Mgbala Agwa village, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State and abducted him.

The retired Police chief was bundled away to an unknown destination by his abductors. Efforts to trace his whereabouts was unsuccessful as his phone lines were switched off.

While a source hinted that Patuma was killed in his house, another source averred that he was abducted and taken away to his farm, where he was killed before his body was brought back and dumped in his house.

However, family source noted that: “The victim was last seen around the time he returned home and had interacted briefly with some of his kinsmen before signing off for the day.”

The source added that after Patuma was murdered by his abductors, his lifeless body was dumped in his house which is believed to be a statement to show that the ex-cop was assassinated.

Consequently, there is palpable tension in the community as the locals are still at a loss as to why their kinsmen was assassinated.

