Retired CP advises Edo youths to return to agriculture

The immediate past Edo State Commissioner of Police (CP), Rtd. CP Phillip Ogbadu, has advised youths in Edo State to take up agriculture and shun social vices, such as fraud, cultism and hooliganism. Ogbadu gave the advice at a reception organised in his honour by the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, to mark his disengagement from the Nigeria Police. The retired police chief said that Edo is a state blessed with abundant wealth in terms of natural resources and arable land, urging youths in the state to begin to explore the abundant natural resources and utilise the vast arable land. He said: “Edo is one of the best and blessed states in this country. And, this is because there is so much wealth in the state in terms of natural resources and availability of arable lands.”

