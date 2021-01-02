Retired CP to head Amotekun in Ogun, as corps kicks off in January

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday said that the South-West security network, codenamed operation Amotekun in the state would be headed by a retired Commissioner of Police. The governor added that the state would commence the operation of the corps this January as recruitment of personnel is ongoing. Abiodun, who disclosed this in his New Year broadcast to the people of the state, said Amotekun would complement the efforts of existing security agencies, adding that his administration was committed to ensuring the safety of every resident of the state.

He said: “Our Amotekun Security Network will also take off this month to complement the efforts of other security agencies including the community policing of the Nigeria Police. “An experienced and reputable retired Commissioner of Police has been appointed as the Commandant, and the recruitment of personnel is ongoing”, he noted.

Apart from Amotekun, the governor said, the state government would also commence the implementation of Residents Identification Cards, to provide a reliable database of the people living in the state. Abiodun added that the State Health Insurance Scheme, which had been provided with N100 million seed fund, will take off in the first quarter of 2021.

While reiterating the desire of his administration to deepen its focus on Infrastructure, Social welfare and well-being, Education, Youth Empowerment and job creation and Agriculture (ISEYA Agenda) in the new year, the governor said that the second phase of 150 units of houses at the Prince Court Estate, Kemta, Abeokuta and other housing projects at Kobape, Sagamu, Ilaro, Ota, Ijebu-Ode and Iperu, would be completed this year.

He pointed out that the year 2021 Budget named: “Budget of Recovery and Sustainability” with a size of N338.6 billion he just signed, will aid his government in ensuring strategic allocation of resources to different sectors of the economy.

