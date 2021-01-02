News Top Stories

Retired CP to head Amotekun in Ogun, as corps kicks off in January

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday said that the South-West security network, codenamed operation Amotekun in the state would be headed by a retired Commissioner of Police. The governor added that the state would commence the operation of the corps this January as recruitment of personnel is ongoing. Abiodun, who disclosed this in his New Year broadcast to the people of the state, said Amotekun would complement the efforts of existing security agencies, adding that his administration was committed to ensuring the safety of every resident of the state.

He said: “Our Amotekun Security Network will also take off this month to complement the efforts of other security agencies including the community policing of the Nigeria Police. “An experienced and reputable retired Commissioner of Police has been appointed as the Commandant, and the recruitment of personnel is ongoing”, he noted.

Apart from Amotekun, the governor said, the state government would also commence the implementation of Residents Identification Cards, to provide a reliable database of the people living in the state. Abiodun added that the State Health Insurance Scheme, which had been provided with N100 million seed fund, will take off in the first quarter of 2021.

While reiterating the desire of his administration to deepen its focus on Infrastructure, Social welfare and well-being, Education, Youth Empowerment and job creation and Agriculture (ISEYA Agenda) in the new year, the governor said that the second phase of 150 units of houses at the Prince Court Estate, Kemta, Abeokuta and other housing projects at Kobape, Sagamu, Ilaro, Ota, Ijebu-Ode and Iperu, would be completed this year.

He pointed out that the year 2021 Budget named: “Budget of Recovery and Sustainability” with a size of N338.6 billion he just signed, will aid his government in ensuring strategic allocation of resources to different sectors of the economy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanofi announces 5 winners of Africtech 2020

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Sanofi, a biopharmaceutical company, has announced five winners in the finals of AfricaTech Healthcare Challenges 2020. The finals have been held online and saw Mobihealth International, a Nigerian start-up and telehealth platform, emerge as winner in its category of challenge. The challenge on ‘How to help healthcare systems leapfrog from manual to smart logistics solutions […]
News

LAUTECH ownership: Makinde pays thank you visit to Oyetola

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday said that politics and other considerations cannot distract him and his colleague governors in the South-West geopolitical zone from cooperating to ensure development of the zone and Nigeria.   He warned naysayers and detractors to quit trying to drive a wedge between him and other governors, adding that such […]
News Top Stories

CBN issues advisory to banks on COVID-19-related crimes

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday issued an advisory to banks and other financial institutions in the country, asking them to rapidly adapt to and keep abreast of emerging risks and other developments occasioned by the COVID-19 scourge, which, according to the apex bank, has “inadvertently led to increase in financial crimes globally.” The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica