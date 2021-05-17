News Top Stories

Retired General to NASS: Pass resolution for military intervention over insecurity

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

Emmanuel Onani Abuja

 

In the face of escalating insecurity across the land, occasioned by separatist agitations, terrorism, armed banditry, kidnapping, militancy/ piracy, a pioneer Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Legal Studies, Zaria, Kaduna State, Brig- Gen. Godwin Anyalemechi  rtd), has challenged federal legislators to pass a resolution inviting the military to take full charge of the situation.

 

According to the fiery retired senior officer, by doing so, the Senators and House of Representatives’ members would only be demonstrating unparalled patriotism, in the face of urgency.

 

New Telegraph reports that before Anyalemechi, there had been loud calls for the resignation, or removal of President Muhammadu Buhari, from office.

 

Among those that have championed this call, is the  piritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, who had previously been the President’s staunch supporter.

 

Besides Fr. Mbaka, prominent individuals and groups, including regional organisations, had expressed utter frustration over the current security situation in the country. It was against the backdrop, that the retired onestar general spoke to this newspaper,

 

in an exclusive telephone interview. He clarified that as a responsible retired Army officer, he was not calling for a ‘coup d’etat’, but offering what he considered a permanent solution to the cycle of violence in parts of the country.

 

Hear Anyalemechi: “If you are asking me now officially if I support the military coming in, as a lawyer I do not.

 

“The way it is today, if the National Assembly will look into the security situation as it is and on their own, pass a resolution and call on the military to come and salvage the situation in the country. “I am totally of the view that the military should come in and take it as a national duty; take it as a national duty, a very important national duty which they have been performing for the purpose of stopping the breaking up of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

 

“Of course, the issues of the resolution must be carved out by the National Assembly when they are doing it and give the military the mandate; they are the ones now calling the military, giving them a mandate to come and take over this governance and sanitise the nation, and put it in order.

 

“I will advocate that, but I will not advocate the military on their own without being invited, without a fiat, without a resolution, without a law from the National Assembly, because as a lawyer, I will not want an aberration.

 

“And the period the military is going to stay will not be counted as a part of the tenu

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Varsity of Michigan to withdraw from hosting 2020 presidential debate

Posted on Author Reporter

  The University of Michigan will withdraw from hosting one of the 2020 presidential debates this fall, a report said Monday. The university was scheduled to host the second of three debates between President Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on October 15, reports The New York Post. “U-M is making the move because […]
News Top Stories

FG to sanction DisCos selling meters

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has said that it will sanction any electricity distribution company (DisCo) or its representatives selling meters or asking Nigerians to pay money to get the item. The Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Mr. Ahmed Zakari, gave the warning yesterday at a stakeholders’ engagement on electricity tariff, organised by the FGN/NLC-TUC […]
News

Air strikes kill ISWAP naval commander, others in Borno – Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

A “naval commander”of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), one Abu Imraana, has reportedly been killed alongside other suspected terrorist leaders in airstrikes conducted within the Lake Chad general area in Borno State.   The bombardment, which was undertaken by the Air Task Force (ATF) component of Operation Lafiya Dole, followed credible human intelligence […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica