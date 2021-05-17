Retired General to NASS: Pass resolution for military intervention over insecurity

Emmanuel Onani Abuja

In the face of escalating insecurity across the land, occasioned by separatist agitations, terrorism, armed banditry, kidnapping, militancy/ piracy, a pioneer Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Legal Studies, Zaria, Kaduna State, Brig- Gen. Godwin Anyalemechi rtd), has challenged federal legislators to pass a resolution inviting the military to take full charge of the situation.

According to the fiery retired senior officer, by doing so, the Senators and House of Representatives’ members would only be demonstrating unparalled patriotism, in the face of urgency.

New Telegraph reports that before Anyalemechi, there had been loud calls for the resignation, or removal of President Muhammadu Buhari, from office.

Among those that have championed this call, is the piritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, who had previously been the President’s staunch supporter.

Besides Fr. Mbaka, prominent individuals and groups, including regional organisations, had expressed utter frustration over the current security situation in the country. It was against the backdrop, that the retired onestar general spoke to this newspaper,

in an exclusive telephone interview. He clarified that as a responsible retired Army officer, he was not calling for a ‘coup d’etat’, but offering what he considered a permanent solution to the cycle of violence in parts of the country.

Hear Anyalemechi: “If you are asking me now officially if I support the military coming in, as a lawyer I do not.

“The way it is today, if the National Assembly will look into the security situation as it is and on their own, pass a resolution and call on the military to come and salvage the situation in the country. “I am totally of the view that the military should come in and take it as a national duty; take it as a national duty, a very important national duty which they have been performing for the purpose of stopping the breaking up of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Of course, the issues of the resolution must be carved out by the National Assembly when they are doing it and give the military the mandate; they are the ones now calling the military, giving them a mandate to come and take over this governance and sanitise the nation, and put it in order.

“I will advocate that, but I will not advocate the military on their own without being invited, without a fiat, without a resolution, without a law from the National Assembly, because as a lawyer, I will not want an aberration.

“And the period the military is going to stay will not be counted as a part of the tenu

