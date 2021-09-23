News

Retired Lagos perm secs seek improved welfare for retirees

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ALARHOSPS) yesterday called for improved welfare for retirees. The group, who said the fear of the unknown after service could cause workers to misbehave and embark on unethical practices, said good health schemes and other welfare packages for retired top government functionaries would boost confidence in workers still in active service. Briefing journalists on the 2021 ALARHOSPS Week, the president of the association, Dr. Femi Olugbile, said having been involved in policy formulation and implementation in the state, pensioners deserve respect.

He said ALARHOSPS would also be giving back to the community through donations of cash and materials to the less privileged and provision of projects that will complement government’s efforts in schools and primary health facilities. Olugbile, who hinted that their members had signed up for the state basic health insurance scheme, said the move would provide a major boost to government’s efforts to increase public acceptance of the scheme.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JOHESU tasks FG on fairness in addressing its welfare, other demands

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says labour minister’s treatment of issues skewed in favour of doctors Health workers under the auspices of the Joint Health Sector Unions(JOHESU) has called on the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige to discard prejudice in addressing the welfare demands of its members, saying treatment is skewed to favour doctors. To this end, […]
News

Anti-Fake News activists slam CNN biased documentary on Lekki shootings

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition Against Fake News has described as biased, the recently released video by the Cable News Network, alleging that troops of the Nigerian Army used live bullets during the End SARS protest at Lekki Tollgate Lagos. The group says the documentary released by CNN further confirmed its bitter agenda in Nigeria.” Addressing a press […]
News

Security breakdown in Nigeria scary –Makarfi

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

…says country in deeper pit than we realize   A former caretaker Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, has described the prevailing security situation in the country as scary.   Makarfi, in a statement he personally signed in Kaduna, called on the government at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica