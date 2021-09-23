Retired Lagos perm secs seek improved welfare for retirees

The Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ALARHOSPS) yesterday called for improved welfare for retirees. The group, who said the fear of the unknown after service could cause workers to misbehave and embark on unethical practices, said good health schemes and other welfare packages for retired top government functionaries would boost confidence in workers still in active service. Briefing journalists on the 2021 ALARHOSPS Week, the president of the association, Dr. Femi Olugbile, said having been involved in policy formulation and implementation in the state, pensioners deserve respect.

He said ALARHOSPS would also be giving back to the community through donations of cash and materials to the less privileged and provision of projects that will complement government’s efforts in schools and primary health facilities. Olugbile, who hinted that their members had signed up for the state basic health insurance scheme, said the move would provide a major boost to government’s efforts to increase public acceptance of the scheme.

