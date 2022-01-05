News

Retired military personnel protest in Abuja over unpaid allowances

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Some retired soldiers under the Coalition of Concerned Veterans have protested the nonpayment of their pension arrears for the past 24 months.

The veterans, who gathered at the Ministry of Finance headquarters, Abuja, insisted on getting answers to their demands, else they will continue protesting and demanding for their rights.

They were seen with placards on which various inscriptions were written. One of such placards read: “CCV demands immediate payment of security debarment allowance.” Another: “Military veterans demand 24 months arrears of minimum wage approved.”

SaharaReporters observed a banner which contained a comprehensive list of the demands, it reads, “Immediate payment of 24 months outstanding arrears of minimum wage as approved by the C-IN-C. Immediate payment of security debarment allowance (S.D.A) as approved by MAFA Section V Page 98 without discrimination.

“Inhuman reduction from the medically boarded veterans remuneration to be stopped forth with. N.H.I.S National Health Insurance Scheme should be reviewed to cover essential/serious ailments of the veterans.

“Enough of no cash backing slogan on veterans’ entitlement.”

They further lambasted the Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd) for failing to come out and see the retirees for three days when they visited him in his house in Kano State, though he was one of them.

The leader of the CCV noted: “We are not here to joke, we are old people who served this country when we were still young, when we had strength, now that we are done with service, the Nigerian government decided to abandon us. All our entitlements, they refused to pay us.

“We wrote letters, tried doing other things to ensure we got our demands met but they didn’t heed. During Sallah; we even went to the Minister’s house because I am based in Kano; we went to the Minister’s house on a visit and he said he didn’t want to see us.

“We began to ask questions, is he not also one of us? He’s also a retired soldier, why will he refuse to see us? For three days, we were there, how could he be possibly engaged for three days in his own house? We are his primary responsibility, there’s nothing that should make him say he doesn’t want to see us.

“To our demands: the minimum wage President Buhari signed in 2019, they haven’t paid us the arrears, there’s another thing called debarment allowance, they haven’t paid us. The debarment allowance is supposed to be paid to all military men that have served in the past whether in the Army, Air Force or whatsoever, so we can go and settle ourselves, this will not make criminals recruit trained soldiers to build houses and all but they refused to pay us all, they paid some people but not all.

“The past Chief of Defence Staff was the one who caused confusion and when we cried, we were invited, a committee was set up, the committee members did their job and came up with a report but we haven’t heard anything since then and you know that this government will soon end; so this is the opportunity we have that one of our own; Muhammadu Buhari, and the minister, National Security Adviser; and some members of the parliament are retirees like us.”

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

100 CSOs to lead protest against petroleum boss over lopsided appointment, abuse of office

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition for Good Governance and Rule of Law, an umbrella body of no fewer than 100 civil society organizations, have vowed to lead a protests against the leadership of the Petroleum Equalization Fund Management Board. The coalition said it is unhappy with the Ahmed Bobboi, Executive Secretary of the board over what they termed […]
News Top Stories

Emotions, as late COAS, 10 officers buried in Abuja

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

*Buhari, CDS: Loss not in vain   Tears flowed freely on Saturday at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja, where the remains of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other victims of Friday’s air mishap in Kaduna, were interred.   The late Army Chief, three Brigadiers-General, two Majors, three Flight […]
News

NSCDC unveils plans to inaugurate zonal office in Owerri

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has unveiled its plans to build a zonal office in Owerri, the Imo State capital. Governor Hope Uzodimma, who revealed this after his official visit to the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Mohammed at his Abuja office on Wednesday said his visit to NSCDC headquarters […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica