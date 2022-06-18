Retired NAF officer, Bilal for arraignment on July 7 over alleged threat to neighbour’s life

A retired Group Captain, Peter Bilal will be arraigned at a Magistrate Court sitting in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, on July 7 over allegation that he threatened to kill a neighbour, Dr Israel Emmanuel. The matter, which was fixed for Friday for Bilal’s arraignment before Magistrate Oluwakemi Ariwoola could not proceed due to the defendant’s absence in court.

When the matter was called, Bilal’s counsel, Emeka Izima, told the magistrate that he appeared in court in protest due to the fact that his client was not properly served with the hearing notice. Izima said Bilal was far away in Gombe, but promised that he would be in court in the next adjourned date. But Dr Oluwaseyi Leigh, lawyer to Emmanuel, disagreed with Izima, stressing that the proof of service of the hearing notice was in the court file. He said the defendant must have been served.

Ariwoola, after going through the court file, however, agreed with Izima that Bilal was not properly served. “The proof of service shows that the service is irregular; that he has not been served personally,” she said. Leigh then urged the court to direct that Bilal be served through substituted means or in the next adjourned date since he was represented in court. She, however, said Leigh could liaise with the court registry on how the defendant could be served and adjourned the matter till July 7 for hearing of the application and Bilal’s arraignment. Emmanuel, a medical doctor, who resides at Garki 2, Abuja, had filed a direct criminal complaint with case number: CR/16/2022 against former Nigerian Air Force (NAF) officer.

He averred that Bilal, who also resides in the same estate where he lives, had continued to intimidate and harass him over allegation that he committed criminal trespass against him (Bilal). According to him, he has suffered psychological torture, physical and psychological abuse, intimidation, untold and unquantifiable contempt, hatred, and ridicule from neighbours on account of the unrelenting and unremitting hostile attitude of the defendant (Bilal). He said that Bilal, at one time, reported him at Garki Police Station on allegations that he tampered with his (Bilal’s) Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC)’s prepaid meter. Emmanuel, who described the allegation as untrue, said Bilal had earlier made same complaint to the other neighbours and occupants of the estate and that the estate technical personnel was called to investigate his claims and found this to be untrue. Emmanuel alleged that Bilal vowed that he would stop at nothing to force him to leave the estate.

