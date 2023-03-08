Retired perm secs To Tinubu: Pick best hands

Retired Ondo State Permanent Secretaries yesterday asked President- elect Bola Tinubu to engage the best hands to help him manage the affairs of the country. The President of the Association of Ondo State Retired Top Civ-il Servants and Permanent Secretaries Prince Fioye Bajowa said Tinubu should ensure that the policy thrust of his government should have the input of retired civil servants who would help him stabilize the government. Speaking during the inauguration of the new executive of the association, Bajowa told the ex- Lagos State governor to tackle insecurity, bad economy, and corruption headlong once inaugurated. He said: “Any president that is coming must have the approach of how to tackle the issue of insecurity from the diplomatic point of view. “We can use the international law permanently to let the cattle rearers know that Nigeria land is meant for farmers not for foreigners.”

