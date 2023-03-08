Retired perm secs To Tinubu: Pick best hands

Retired Ondo State Permanent Secretaries yesterday asked President- elect Bola Tinubu to engage the best hands to help him manage the affairs of the country. The President of the Association of Ondo State Retired Top Civ-il Servants and Permanent Secretaries Prince Fioye Bajowa said Tinubu should ensure that the policy thrust of his government should have the input of retired civil servants who would help him stabilize the government. Speaking during the inauguration of the new executive of the association, Bajowa told the ex- Lagos State governor to tackle insecurity, bad economy, and corruption headlong once inaugurated. He said: “Any president that is coming must have the approach of how to tackle the issue of insecurity from the diplomatic point of view. “We can use the international law permanently to let the cattle rearers know that Nigeria land is meant for farmers not for foreigners.”
Related Articles
Bill seeking power rotation suffers setback in Senate
Thedemand for power rotation among the different zones by some sections of the country suffered a set-back yesterday in the Senate as senatorsrejectedthebillseeking to legalise power rotation across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria. The bill was sponsored by Senator Patrick Abba Moro (PDP Benue South), and was to pass second reading after hisleaddebate, butmostsenators […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Two WW2 planes collide in mid-air at Texas air show
Two vintage World War Two-era planes have collided and crashed at an air show in the US state of Texas. Footage shows the aircraft striking each other at a low altitude, breaking one of the aircraft in half. A fireball can be seen as it hits the ground. The planes – one of them […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Herdsmen kill 5 in Benue community
…as LG chair donates 10 motorcycles to military Suspended Fulani militants on Thursday evening made an incursion into the Tse-Udeghe in Mbapa council ward of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State leaving at least five people dead. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the invaders stormed the community at about 7pm and blocked the busy […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)