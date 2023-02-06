News

Retired police officers ask court to commit IGP, PSC, Force Secretary to prison for contempt

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

Some retired police officers have asked the National Industrial Court (NIC) to commit the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba to prison for disobedience to order of the court which reinstated them back into service.

The aggrieved police officers through their counsel, Mr Godwin Okoro asked the IGP, the Police Service Commission (PSC) and Force Secretary to show cause why they should not be committed to prison for their refusal to obey court order that reinstated the officers who were forcefully retired from service when they have not spent 35 in service or attained 60 years of age.

The Industrial Court, presided by Justice Oyebiola Oyewumi, had in suit No. NICN/ABJ/281/2021 filed by Messrs Egong Egwu Egong, Omeh Felix Okechukwu, Paul Obot Umoh and Galadima Bello asked the IGP and the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Force Secretary of the Police to reinstate the officers who were forcefully retired from office.

The police officers had through their counsel approached the National Industrial Court seeking an order to nullify their retirement from service by the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The court consequently restrained the defendants; the IGP, the PSC and the Force Secretary of the Nigeria Police from retiring the officers compulsorily.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

OPS knocks FG’s reasons for N1.9bn Kano-Niger Republic railway project

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…says it’s misplaced priority Nigerians have continued to expressed outrage over the Federal Government’s N1.9 billion Kano – Niger Republic railway project, with the members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) hitting hard on the Federal Government, condemning the reasons adduced for the project by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as totally unacceptable and […]
News

Ganduje: Kano power substation’ll kick-start post-COVID-19 recovery

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday said that the installation of a power sub-station at Bichi town, headquarters of Bichi Local Government Area of the state by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), would trigger post COVID-19 economic recovery in the state.   He noted that; “the project would facilitate steady power supply to […]
News

You are working to undermine Nigeria, CSO tells Bishop kukah, Chidoka

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A civil society organisation, Conference of Civil Society for Peace, Security and National Development has accused the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah and former Minister of Aviation, Chief Chidoka Osita of joining forces with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to undermine the country and called on the international community and all […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica