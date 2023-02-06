Retired police officers ask court to commit IGP, PSC, Force Secretary to prison for contempt

Some retired police officers have asked the National Industrial Court (NIC) to commit the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba to prison for disobedience to order of the court which reinstated them back into service.

The aggrieved police officers through their counsel, Mr Godwin Okoro asked the IGP, the Police Service Commission (PSC) and Force Secretary to show cause why they should not be committed to prison for their refusal to obey court order that reinstated the officers who were forcefully retired from service when they have not spent 35 in service or attained 60 years of age.

The Industrial Court, presided by Justice Oyebiola Oyewumi, had in suit No. NICN/ABJ/281/2021 filed by Messrs Egong Egwu Egong, Omeh Felix Okechukwu, Paul Obot Umoh and Galadima Bello asked the IGP and the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Force Secretary of the Police to reinstate the officers who were forcefully retired from office.

The police officers had through their counsel approached the National Industrial Court seeking an order to nullify their retirement from service by the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The court consequently restrained the defendants; the IGP, the PSC and the Force Secretary of the Nigeria Police from retiring the officers compulsorily.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...