Retired police officers want IGP, PSC, others committed to prison for contempt

Some retired police officers have asked the National Industrial Court (NIC) to commit the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to prison for disobedience to the order of the court which reinstated them into service. The aggrieved police officers through their counsel, Mr Godwin Okoro, asked the IGP, the Police Service Commission (PSC) and Force Secretary to show cause why they should not be committed to prison for their refusal to obey a court order that reinstating the officers who were forcefully retired from service when they have not spent 35 years in service or attained the age of 60.

The industrial court presided over by Justice Oyebiola Oyewumi had in suit No NICN/ ABJ/281/2021 filed by Messrs Egong Egwu Egong, Omeh Felix Okechukwu, Paul Obot Umoh and Galadima Bello asked the IGP and the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Force Secretary to reinstate the officers who were forcefully retired. The police officers had through their counsel approached the National Industrial Court seeking an order to nullify their retirement from service by the Nigeria Police Force and the Police service Commission PSC.

 

