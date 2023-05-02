Retired Uganda Minister Shot Dead By Bodyguard

Col. Charles Okello Engola, a Retired Uganda Minister of State for Labour Employment and Industrial Relations was reportedly killed by his bodyguard.

New Telegraph gathered that the Deputy Minister for Gender and Labour was shot dead at his home in a Kampala suburb on Tuesday, May 2.

Fred Enaga, Police spokesperson, announced that the Minister was shot at his residence in Kyanja, at close range, while entering his vehicle to go to work.

Enaga identified the bodyguard as Private Wilson Sabiti.

According to the Police, Sabiti fled from the scene to the trading centre at Kyanja, Ring Road, where he also shot himself dead.

He added that a team of detectives was dispatched to the crime scene for further investigations to establish the motive of the shooting.