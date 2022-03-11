Retirees disrupt Okowa’s GEST empowerment programme

The Concerned Delta State Local Government Primary School Teachers Contributory Retirees (CDSLGPSTC) yesterday trooped to the streets of Asaba, Delta State capital, protesting over their unpaid gratuities and pension. They, however, trailed the Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to the event, where he was graduating some 900 beneficiaries of the Girl Entrepreneurship Skills Training (GEST) progranme to cry to him for help from the shackles of poverty. The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Girl-Child, Mrs. Marilyn Okowa-Daramola said beneficiaries were trained in make-up, ICT, fashion and designing, hair-dressing and catering. At the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and the Government House, the protesters were allegedly told that the Governor had not returned from his vacation to the United Kingdom.

