News

Retirees disrupt Okowa’s GEST empowerment programme

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Concerned Delta State Local Government Primary School Teachers Contributory Retirees (CDSLGPSTC) yesterday trooped to the streets of Asaba, Delta State capital, protesting over their unpaid gratuities and pension. They, however, trailed the Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to the event, where he was graduating some 900 beneficiaries of the Girl Entrepreneurship Skills Training (GEST) progranme to cry to him for help from the shackles of poverty. The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Girl-Child, Mrs. Marilyn Okowa-Daramola said beneficiaries were trained in make-up, ICT, fashion and designing, hair-dressing and catering. At the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and the Government House, the protesters were allegedly told that the Governor had not returned from his vacation to the United Kingdom.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari, Sanwo-Olu greet Oluremi Tinubu at 60

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with a former First Lady of Lagos State, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who is 60 today. In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in Abuja yesterday, Buhari joined family, friends and political associates to celebrate the milestone, adorned by many years of service to the nation and humanity. […]
News

Akeredolu: We ban crossover services to strengthen public safety

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

OndoStategovernment yesterday said that its decision to place ban on crossover services across the state was not targeted at religionbutaimedatstrengthening public safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 Chairman and Vice-Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, stated this yesterday during an interactive meeting with various […]
News

Ganduje reiterates commitment to enforce face masks

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said his adminis  tration was committed to fully enforce use of face masks in the state as refusal by residents would attract punitive sanction.   According to the governor, wearing of face masks in the state was compulsory with a view to reducing spread of COVID-19, warning […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica