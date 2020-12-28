News

Retirees threaten hunger strike over unpaid gratuities in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comments Off on Retirees threaten hunger strike over unpaid gratuities in Anambra

Retirees in Anambra State have threatened to embark on hunger strike over unpaid gratuities. Pensioners’ chairman of the pensioners, Anthony Ugozor, disclosed this to our correspondent in Awka, the Anambra State capital yesterday. While stating that the state government owed pensioners in the state four years’ arrears of gratuities, Ugozor said the retirees would hold a meeting early next year to take a decision on the matter.

 

He said: “We don’t know what to do on this again. You know you are longer in active service, so government is treating our matter with levity because it knows we can no longer embark on industrial dispute. “We may consider hunger strike after our meeting.

 

The only problem we may have about hunger strike is whether it will not be detrimental to our health at our age. But members will decide that in our meeting. “I got my December pension before Christmas. We thank Governor Willie Obiano for that; he pays pension regularly, but pension is not all that the pensioners need.

 

We are dying in a piecemeal fashion; the governor should pay us our gratuities.” He said since 2017, the state government had not paid any retiree in the state gratuity

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Dispute over a mineral-rich land

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

The two communities have had their eyes fixed on the land since 1962 when it was discovered that the piece of land is rich in minerals, especially oil. Since then, they have been on each other’s throat, trying to exercise control over the land. Now, the story has developed an internal dimension as OKEY MADUFORO […]
News Top Stories

OIL MAJORS UNDER PRESSURE OVER RENEWED ATTACKS IN N’DELTA

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf, Dominic Adewole and Pauline Onyibe

…raise security status over resurgence of assault on assets …express concerns over threat to post-COVID-19 economic recovery International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria’s multi-billion dollar industry are fretting over resumption of attacks on oil installations in parts of Niger Delta. The gas pipeline operated by Shell in Nigeria was on November 23 attacked reportedly […]
News

Buhari: We’ll protect vulnerable, poor Nigerians

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to sustain pro-poor spending in order to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the people. He stated that the recently developed Economic Sustainability Plan, aimed at stimulating the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will extend protection to very poor Nigerians and other vulnerable groups through pro-poor spending. […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica