News

Retirement: Coalition hails Buratai, Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

.. Says ex-COAS raised the bar of leadership in military

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGATN), has eulogised the outgoing Service Chiefs especially the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai (retd), stating that they assiduously worked their socks off to secure lives, property and the nation’s territory.

In a congratulatory statement issued by the Coalition and signed by its convener , Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, the counter-insurgency group said Buratai left the Nigerian Army better than he met it.

Commending the service chiefs, the coalition said that over the past five years, the military, despite numerous inhibitions, gained ascendancy over terrorists and bandits, adding that the outgoing security chiefs made tremendous sacrifices to stabilized many restive parts of the country.

Oladimeji said, “It is victory bell for the outgoing COAS, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd). His penchant for leading from the front has placed him in the anal of history as the soldiers’ soldier. He is the epitome of hard work, resilience, diligence and passion. He was the game-changer as far as narratives on security are concerned since 2015.

“When one makes a detailed comparison of the state of affairs in North-East especially pre-2015 and post- 2015, it’s a no-brainer that a lot has changed for good and the brain behind it was the outgoing COAS. He reduced the potency and threats of insurgents; he degraded their networks and reclaimed over 16 local government areas from the sects in the north east.

“As he glowingly bows out, the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents have been confined to the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin region, with no territory under their control and largely carrying out offensives in Gestapo hit and run style. This is something that elicits commendation and we say thank you to him.

Buratai’s leadership was not only exceptional but had a human face engrained into it especially with his troops. His approach and strategy were topnotch. He cultivated a working relationship and paid attention to the welfare of his men. Little wonder, wounded soldiers were resolute to return to the war front after their recovery.

“Under his watch as COAS, internally displaced persons have returned to their liberated communities and top government officials no longer flee the state for fear of attacks. His regular visits to the theatre of war thereby boosted the morale of troops as he imbibed in them advanced and sophisticated strategies.”

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for giving General Buratai and his colleagues the opportunity to serve the nation, the coalition canvassed for support for the incoming service chiefs, urging them to build on the legacies of their predecessor.

The coalition said it wished General Buratai a prosperous retirement, adding that its leadership will soon recognized and admit the former COAS into his prestigious Hall of Fame for his immense contribution to the military and Nigeria in general.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UN: Rape now another pandemic in Nigeria

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The United Nations Women’s Office has described the persistent rape of women and girls and other gender-based violence in Nigeria as a “shadow pandemic” that must be tackled from all angles.     This is coming on the heels of a worrisome report by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu that 717 rape […]
News

Poland imposes new restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to spike

Posted on Author Reporter

    Poland announced new restrictions on Thursday to curb the coronavirus pandemic, including limits on opening hours for bars and restaurants, sports events and schools in some areas as it faced another daily record spike in infections. “I am calling on all elderly people to stay home…we will win this fight, but only if […]
News

Post-COVID-19: Lagos, other stakeholders seek improved transport sector

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

For the country and Lagos State in particular to get away from the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, especially the transport sector, there is the urgent need to rejig the sector through massive investments and improved funding by the government to reduce transport on cost of goods, New Telegraph has learnt. There […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica