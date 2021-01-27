Retirement: Coalition hails Buratai, Service Chiefs

.. Says ex-COAS raised the bar of leadership in military

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGATN), has eulogised the outgoing Service Chiefs especially the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai (retd), stating that they assiduously worked their socks off to secure lives, property and the nation’s territory.

In a congratulatory statement issued by the Coalition and signed by its convener , Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, the counter-insurgency group said Buratai left the Nigerian Army better than he met it.

Commending the service chiefs, the coalition said that over the past five years, the military, despite numerous inhibitions, gained ascendancy over terrorists and bandits, adding that the outgoing security chiefs made tremendous sacrifices to stabilized many restive parts of the country.

Oladimeji said, “It is victory bell for the outgoing COAS, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd). His penchant for leading from the front has placed him in the anal of history as the soldiers’ soldier. He is the epitome of hard work, resilience, diligence and passion. He was the game-changer as far as narratives on security are concerned since 2015.

“When one makes a detailed comparison of the state of affairs in North-East especially pre-2015 and post- 2015, it’s a no-brainer that a lot has changed for good and the brain behind it was the outgoing COAS. He reduced the potency and threats of insurgents; he degraded their networks and reclaimed over 16 local government areas from the sects in the north east.

“As he glowingly bows out, the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents have been confined to the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin region, with no territory under their control and largely carrying out offensives in Gestapo hit and run style. This is something that elicits commendation and we say thank you to him.

Buratai’s leadership was not only exceptional but had a human face engrained into it especially with his troops. His approach and strategy were topnotch. He cultivated a working relationship and paid attention to the welfare of his men. Little wonder, wounded soldiers were resolute to return to the war front after their recovery.

“Under his watch as COAS, internally displaced persons have returned to their liberated communities and top government officials no longer flee the state for fear of attacks. His regular visits to the theatre of war thereby boosted the morale of troops as he imbibed in them advanced and sophisticated strategies.”

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for giving General Buratai and his colleagues the opportunity to serve the nation, the coalition canvassed for support for the incoming service chiefs, urging them to build on the legacies of their predecessor.

The coalition said it wished General Buratai a prosperous retirement, adding that its leadership will soon recognized and admit the former COAS into his prestigious Hall of Fame for his immense contribution to the military and Nigeria in general.

Like this: Like Loading...