Retirement: National Assembly Commission queries Sani-Omolori for insubordination

More trouble for the embattled outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori as the National Assembly Service Commission Thursday issued him with a query for challenging its decision.

The query with Reference No: NASC/CHO/1/2 dated July 16th 2020 and signed by the NASC Executive Chairman, Engr Ahmed Kadi Amshi was received by one Kumo in the registry of the CNA.

It reads: “The attention of the National Assembly Service Commission was drawn to a press release titled: ‘Retirement age for Staff of the National Assembly is 40 years of service or 64 years of age whichever comes first’ dated July 15th 2020 and signed by M.A Sani-Omolori, Clerk to the National Assembly.

“As you are very much aware, the Clerk to the National Assembly is an employee of the National Assembly Service Commission, video Section 6 (1)b of the National Assembly Act, 2014 (as amended).

“The Clerk to the National Assembly has no authority whatsoever to dictate anything to the Commission.

“Your press release is considered by the Commission as gross insubordination to a constituted authority.

“You are, by this letter requested to explain to the Commission within twenty-four (24) hours as to why disciplinary action will not be taken against you as per provision of Section 6(2)b of the National Assembly Service Act, 2014 (as amended) for this gross insubordination.”

Recall that the Commission had on Wednesday suspended the implementation of the controversial revised condition fo service, which reviewed upward the retirement age from 60 to 65 and service age from 35 to 40. A press statement signed by the executive chairman, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi consequently advised all staff who are due for retirement to be prepared to quit.

The statement was titled “The National Assembly Service Commission approves the retirement for the staff of the National Assembly Service as 35 years of service or 60 years of age whichever comes first”

