Retooling advocacy for employment of persons with disabilities

Last week, critical stakeholders gathered in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja to strengthen advocacy aimed at providing productive employment for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). CALEB ONWE reports

The advocacy

The Inclusion Works Close Out Event, organised by Inclusive Futures, Sightsavers and the UKaid, was said to have been designed as a platform to showcase the potentials of People With Disabilities (PWDs) to employers of labour in the country. Leading the advocacy, was the Sightsavers Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation which bemoaned the difficulties often faced by PWDs at work places. The organisers said it was worrisome and disheartening that persons with disabilities were not given a deserved opportunity for gainful employment. They equally expressed sadness that job seekers among PWDs were often rejected by employers, even when there is an overwhelming evidence that their condition can’t undermine productivity The organisation said it had initiated several projects to ameliorate the situation. Sightsavers disclosed that given the ordeals of PWDs, it has come up with initiatives, which it said have restored hope and self esteem to them.

Inclusion Works Project

One of such initiatives, is the Inclusion Works Project said to have opened up the labour market systems to over 200 PWDs. They urged members of the public to stop ‘ sympathy party ‘ for this category of people in the society, but give them equal opportunity to maximise their full potential. Inside Abuja learnt that through the Inclusion Works Project, the labour market systems had become more flexible and accessible for persons with disabilities. Country Director of Sightsavers Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Isiyaku, said the organisation, over the years had strived to give a better future and life to persons living with disabilities. Isiyaku noted that the driving force behind the organisation, was a realisation that “there is productivity in disability “. He decried an unconfirmed report that about 50-60 per cent of the estimated 25 million Nigerians in the Labour force are persons with disabilities. Isiyaku pledged that Sightsavers Nigeria would work with relevant agencies of government to get a reliable data of PWDs in the labour force and assured that the organisation will continue to provide mentoring interventions for job seekers among them.

Testimonies of PWDs

Inside Abuja observed that Persons Living With Disabilities who participated in the event exuded a lot of self confidence, even as they demonstrated that there is much more productivity in disabil ity than anybody could have ever imagined. Rasak Adekoya, a visually impaired participant held the audience spell bound when he ascended the podium to give a preview of the Inclusion Works Project. Adekoya who is said to be a Programme Development Advisor in West Africa for Sightsavers, got a standing l ovation after he delivered a superlative extempore speech. His testimony revolved around how he overcame disability, discrimination and disdainful treatment at work places. Adekoya’s account was one of the highlights of the event that will continue to reverberate in peoples memories for a long time. Adekoya said: “As a person with live experience of disability and someone who was fired for acquiring a disability on the job, whenever I received news of our participants gaining full employment i am always fulfilled.” Another participant, Favour Jidwonwor, a 21-year-old female with down syndrome, said her participation in one of the initiatives, “Skill to Succeed” (S2S) has boosted her self confidence in life. “I used the learning from to S2S to write my first CV. I have never written one before. “Many persons like me who have intellectual disability are not exposed to opportunity like this. We can if given equal opportunity,” she said.

Government’s intervention for PWDs

Inside Abuja gathered that the Federal government was not resting on its oars in ensuring that the labour market becomes friendly to PWDs. Executive Secretary, National Commission For Persons With Disability (NCPWD), James Lalu, who addressed participants, said his office was working with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to sanction Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that refuse to give five per cent work slot to persons with disabilities across the country. Lalu said the Commission has developed and submitted to the Federal Executive Council an Accessibility Minimum Standard, to evaluate and regulate the way employers deal with persons with disabilities at work places. According to him, employers, especially Federal Government’s agencies and parastatals that fail to comply with the directives issued from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, regarding the five per cent employment slot and accessibility for persons with disabilities, would be recommended for disciplinary actions. “There is a circular from the SGF to all agencies and parastatals of the Federal Government and those who fail to comply with the five percent employment opportunity, we will have no option than to report them to SGF’s office for proper disciplinary actions. “The commission is monitoring the process and anyone that fails to comply, will face appropriate sanctions,” he said.

