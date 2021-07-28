Retooling market architecture for economic growth

The capital market needs to be positioned to play more significant role in sustainable economic growth and stability. CHRIS UGWU writes

All over the world, infrastructure contributes to economic development by increasing productivity and providing amenities, which enhance the quality of life. The services generated as a result of an adequate infrastructure base will translate to an increase in aggregate output.

Nigerian capital market has suffered monumental losses due to sustainable decline in stock prices that resulted in huge decline in investment value occasioned by the financial crisis, the ravaging COVID- 19 and #ENDSARS protests, which led to monumental destruction of key infrastructures.

The country’s huge infrastructural deficit in power, housing, roads, healthcare and port services, among others, has contributed, to a large extent, in retarding the overall growth and development of the sector, which is center for capital formation. Nigeria has, however, remained significantly underdeveloped in terms of basic infrastructure and faces very high income inequality.

According to experts, Nigeria needs about $15 billion annually over the next five to six years to finance its infrastructure deficits. To this end, reliance on government revenue like taxes and grants are never sufficient to fund these developments. Increase in taxes is a disincentive, which places more burden on the citizens and can cripple an economy.

Therefore, rather than relying strictly on internally generated revenue, governments can float bonds at intervals for specific developmental projects.

All tiers of government, their agencies and corporate organisations have the opportunities to finance their infrastructural projects through the issuance of bond instrument. Different shades of bonds can be structured to suit the project peculiarities, investor’s expectations, concerns and issuers requirements.

Thus, there is Federal Government (sovereign) Bonds, Government Agency Bonds, State/ Local Government (sub national) Bonds and Corporate Bonds. However, worried by the spate of infrastructure deficit in Nigeria, economic stakeholders have continued to urge regulators to restructure the capital markets to foster private partnerships to contribute towards the country’s infrastructure development through funds mobilisation.

Call for reorganisation

Stakeholders in the Nigerian capital market, asset management and banking industries have called for a rethink of the nation’s economic philosophy and a reset of the financial market architecture.

This was part of the major takeaways from the “Zimvest Economy Conversations,” a thought-leadership series of Digital Private Wealth and Investment Management Firm, Zimvest (Zedcrest Investment Managers) held recently. Giving the opening remark during the virtual event, Business Head of Zimvest, Gbenga Adigun, noted that investors were gravely concerned with investment returns in light of the current low yield environment, while financial institutions are thinking of how their product development and service delivery should evolve with the changing needs of investors. Bola Onadele Koko, CEO of FMDQ Group, while delivering the keynote speech on the event themed: “The Economic Landscape and Investor Preferences in Postpandemic Africa,” talked about the toll the growing pandemic has had on African markets.

He laid emphasis on the slowdown in key segments of the economy, including the financial markets, tourism, remittances and foreign direct investments. He called for a rethink of Nigeria’s economic philosophy with clarity from the fiscal policymakers, which will be critical for gaining investors’ confidence.

According to him, “now is the time to develop new and ingenious ways to develop and drive the Nigerian financial market and in the continent at large. Private capital will especially be more essential as recent shocks have shown the limits of Governments’ abilities particularly in developing countries,” he said.

The capital market leader also stated that FX reforms would be critical for the Nigerian economy at this point, noting that trading activity in the Nigerian Fixed- Income and Interbank Currencies market was down by 55 per cent due to economic slowdown linked to COVID-19.

All panelists in this first episode of the thought-leadership series pointed out that most investors were affected by the pandemic and are looking for further ways to diversify their portfolios that may end the year on a negative real return. Speaking during the panel session, Abiola Adekoya,

Wealth Exbrought pert and Ex-CEO at RMB Securities, stated that one of the key things that investors were concerned about in this era was the need for diversification, more liquidity and higher investment returns. In her words: “A lot of investors have been focused on one product and this pandemic has shown that that is not enough.

The nascent interest in alternative assets have shown that there is strong liquidity in the overlooked retail space and Investment managers should pay keen attention and develop alternative assets products, and reduce the reliance on the traditional fixed income, money markets and equities offerings.”

Buttressing Abiola’s position on alternative assets, Esiri Agbeyi, Partner and Head, Private Wealth Services, PwC Nigeria, emphasised the need for investors to take keen interest in private equity and other alternative assets investments.

She shared a PWC survey on family offices. The survey revealed that 63 per cent of family businesses leaned towards private equity as an investment portfolio. Local pools of private capital are important to drive economic development. Onome Komolafe, Divisional Head of Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), stated the need for improved product development and differentiation, clear market segmentation and smart communication as tools that financial services firms can deploy in evolving with the changing consumer behavior.

She also pointed to premium service delivery and technological innovation as crucial to democratization of investment opportunities in Africa.

CIS identify pathway to market growth

Financial stakeholders, recently, at the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) annual Economic Review 2020 and outlook 2021, identified leeway for capital market growth. At a webinar conference organised by the Institute, the stakeholders agreed that Nigeria’s sustainable economic growth and stability could be achieved by leveraging the capital market.

A key speaker and Chairman, Research and Technical Committee for CIS, Mr. Akeem Oyewale, said even though COVID-19 Exbrought the world to a standstill in 2020 and economies were completely locked down for months, with business volumes, revenues and employment grossly depreciated for the entire year, the current year had potential for speedy recovery through the capital market.

Given outlooks for 2021 in the Nigeria capital market, Akeem urged that government should create an intervention fund for securities dealing firms, to avail them the necessary liquidity to maintain a consistent position on quoted securities, thus stabilising the market.

Akeem added that the impressive equity index performance, aside the massive 446 per cent oversubscription of the FGN’s third Sukuk Bond, issued to construct and rehabilitate as many as 44 major roads across the country, has further confirmed the strong absorptive capacity of the Nigerian capital market.

According to him, the DMO was initially expected to raise N150 billion, but ended up raising a whopping N669.12 billion from the capital market.

He, therefore, called on all tiers of government to pay greater attention to supporting the development of the Nigerian capital market, given its potency in providing cost-effective long term financing for infrastructural and general economic development. In his contribution, a Professor of Capital Market Studies, Nasarawa State University and President, Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, said the government could finance the infrastructure component of the budget through capital market instruments while speaking on “Capital Market Pathways To Financing The FGN Budget Deficits.”

“By issuing infrastructure/revenue bonds/project-tied bonds to ensure that the proceeds are ringfenced as opposed to the current resort to general obligations bonds which proceeds often go into recurrent spending.

“Securitising receivables in infrastructure through SPVs that eventually raise funds from the capital market via securities issued to investors and partial privatisation/sale of selected government enterprises/assets such as the NNPC through the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE),” he said.

The President/Chairman of the Council, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Mr. Olatunde Mohammed Amolegbe, earlier in a welcome address said that two years ago, the Council of the CIS approved a recommendation of the Research & Technical Committee.

He noted that the Institute carries out a thorough review of the Nigerian economy every year with a view to helping government, policymakers and industry regulators in the country craft effective strategies to accelerate GDP growth in the country.

Last line

There is no gainsaying that capital market is a critical pillar to long term fund mobilisation needed for capital formation to fast track economic growth and development.

Like this: Like Loading...