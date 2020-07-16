Return all govt properties in your possession, Oyo House tells sacked ALGON Chairmen

Sequel to Wednesday’s Court of Appeal verdict on the controversial All Progressives Congress (APC) local government bosses’ dissolution by Governor Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State House of Assembly Thursday urged all the sacked chairmen of the 33 Councils and 35 Local Council Development Areas in the state to return all government properties in their custody to their respective councils.

The House gave the directive during a matter of urgent public importance brought before it by the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Sanjo Adedoyin (Ogbomoso South).

The House noted that the call became imperative in order to ensure accountability and continuity of governance in all the LGs and LCDAs in the state.

It urged the Oyo State Commissioner of Police and other security agencies to intervene and ensure all government properties, movable or unmovable allegedly taken away by the embattled ALGON Chairmen are returned to the various councils.

The House further directed all the Transition Chairmen to take proper inventory of all missing properties in their Councils and forward the details to the Oyo State House of Assembly.

The Speaker, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, while ruling on the motion said the properties especially vehicles allegedly taken away by the sacked chairmen are government properties which were not acquired by the said persons legally.

“If it was on record that those properties were acquired through auction or other legal means, then the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly will not intervene and will not question such action. However, the properties were not rightfully acquired by the said Chairmen. They can’t continue to keep Government properties in their possession. That could amount to theft of Government properties,” he said.

