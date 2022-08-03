Return mission schools to owners, Baptist tells Ogun Govt.

The Ogun Baptist Conference Wednesday asked the state government to return all the mission schools in the state to the original owners for proper management.

The conference specifically demanded the return of all Baptist Mission Schools which include Baptist Boys High School, Saje, Baptist Girls School, Idi-Aba, Baptist High School, Ogbogbo and Baptist High School, Ilaro.

The President, Dr ‘Wale Oyeniyi made the demand in Abeokuta while briefing journalists on the forthcoming 45th edition of Conference session of the Ogun Baptist Conference holding between August 6 and 10 at First Baptist Church, ‘Laditan, Oja – Odan in Yewa North LGA.

He said the conference with the theme “Christians Lifestyle: Attitude of Gratitude,” will attract at least 500 Baptist churches in the state.

Oyeniyi noted that the mission schools were better off when they were under the management of the church.

He said the conference had severally sought for the return of the mission schools to original owners but the government failed to yield to their demands.

The Conference President vowed the Baptist would continue to mount pressure until the government released its schools.

