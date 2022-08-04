Return mission schools to owners, Baptists tell Ogun govt

The Ogun Baptist Conference, yesterday, asked the state government to return all mission schools in the state to their original owners for proper management. The Conference specifically demanded return of all Baptist Mission Schools, which include Baptist Boys High School, Saje; Baptist Girls School, Idi-Aba; Baptist High School, Ogbogbo, and Baptist High School, Ilaro. The President, Dr ‘Wale Oyeniyi, made the demand on Tuesday in Abeokuta while briefing journalists on the forthcoming 45th edition of Conference session of the Ogun Baptist Conference, holding between August 6 and 10 at First Baptist Church, ‘Laditan, Oja-Odan in Yewa North LGA. He said the conference with the theme “Christians Lifestyle: Attitude of Gratitude,” will attract at least 500 Baptist churches in the state.

Oyeniyi noted that the mission schools were better off when they were under the management of the church. He said the conference had severally sought for the return of the mission schools to original owners, but the government failed to yield to the demands. The Conference president vowed the Baptist would continue to mount pressure until the government releases its schools.

“I am using this medium to advise the state government to ensure prompt payment of all deductions from state workers’ salaries. More importantly, I urge the government of Ogun State to return all mission schools to their original owners, especially all Baptist mission schools. “We shall surely take care of these schools more than what the government is doing currently. The state government should take the issue of security very seriously,” Oyeniyi said. Speaking on 2023 election, the Conference president vowed that Christians would vote against Muslim- Muslim ticket as adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

He described Muslim- Muslim ticket as gross insensitivity, desperation and over-ambition on the part of the ruling party. “Therefore, Ogun Baptist Conference rejects in all its totality the selection of a Muslim-Muslim ticket, and thereby directs (and appeal) to all Christians in Ogun State, and in Nigeria at large, not to vote for such a party.

“Our heaven should be paramount in our hearts (and decision making) than politics and politicking. We should remember the subtle political movement in Turkey and some Asian countries that subtly and successfully turned them into Muslim states today,” he said. On insecurity, Oyeniyi asked the Federal Government to stop chasing shadows. He said: “So, my belief is that if and when government, especially at the centre, is willing and ready to act, insecurity can become a thing of the past in a matter of weeks. The powers that be should, therefore, stop chasing shadows but confront objectively the base of insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, unprovoked killings, etc., so that farmers can confidently go to their farms, travellers can go about their businesses without any fear, rural and city dwellers can sleep with both eyes closed. “Justice must also be seen to be served to apprehended culprits. This will bring about trust, healing, and confer credibility on the fight against insecurity. Truly, if and when this and much more is done, creativity and innovation will surge. Investors, both local and foreign, would be confident to invest in the system. The economy would thereby heave a sigh of relief. The teaming population of our youth would be more meaningfully engaged; because peace and stability would reign in the land.”

