Return of artefacts: Oba of Benin rejects Obaseki’s proposal

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday rejected the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki’s Legacy Restoration Trust Limited or any other third party as a vehi-cle for the reception of the about to be returned Benin artefacts from Germany. The revered Benin monarch also disclosed that the artefacts when returned will not be domiciled in Obaseki’ planned Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA) but the proposed Benin Royal Museum.

The Oba in an emergency meeting he called on Friday for Benin Chiefs, Enigies, Edionweres, Okao Igiohen, Ohen Ovia,Ohen Ake and others, invited the Federal Government of Nigeria to take custody of the artefacts when returned, pending the completion of the Benin Royal Museum.

“It has become germane to note that the advocacy and demands for the return of the artefacts looted from the Benin Kingdom in 1897 have been going on for decades before the emergence of the incumbent Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki. ‘‘I must sincerely thank the governor for joining the struggle and showing commitment to retrieve our stolen cultural heritage from Europe.

While anticipating the return of the looted artefacts from Europe, I want to note that attempts to divert the destination or the right of custody of the artefacts is not in the interest of the people of Benin Kingdom to whom the Palace of the Oba of Benin provides leadership.

‘‘The looted artefacts awaiting repatriation from Europe are the cultural heritage of the Benin Kingdom created by our ancestors and forefathers within the traditional norms and rites of the kingdom. “They are not property of the state government or any private corporate entity that is not a creation of the Benin kingdom.

The right and only legitimate destination for artefacts to be repatriated has already pronounced by my father is under the aegis of the Benin Royal Museum that will be sited within the precinct of the Palace of the Oba of Benin from where they were looted, and also, the proper traditional institution that is also the custodian of all the cultural heritage of the Benin Kingdom.

‘‘The Palace, therefore, strongly advises that anyone, group, organisation, or government – national and international that is dealing with any organisation or artificial group in the process of returning the looted artefacts from the Benin Kingdom would be doing so at their own risk and against the will of the people of the Benin Kingdom.

“There is no alternative native authority and custodian of the cultural heritage of the Benin Kingdom outside the Oba of Benin as constituted by the Royal Palace. I do not believe that the move by a privately registered company, the Legacy Restoration Trust Limited and the purported establishment of Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA) are in consonance with the wishes of the people of Benin Kingdom.

‘‘It is pertinent to note that shortly after my ascension to the throne I had several discussions with the governor on the plan for the Benin Royal Museum and he expressed his readiness to work with the Palace to actualise this laudable wish of my father. I made efforts and acquired additional plots of land from different families within the Adesogbe area near the present day palace for this purpose.

“I wish to use this medium to call on the Federal Government to take custody of these artefacts on behalf of the Palace until the Benin Royal Museum is ready for their collection. Under no circumstances should custody of our age old artefacts be handed to any privately contrived entity like the Legacy Restoration Trust.” Recall there have been unease for the past one – month in the Benin City over the planned repatriation of the looted Benin artefacts by European countries. The artefacts were rooted during the 1897 invasion of the Benin kingdom by the rampaging British Army, during the period of Oba Ovoranmwen.

The first trenche of artefacts was repatriated in 1938 during the reign of Oba Akenzua and in 2014, during the reign of Oba Erediauwa. The Secretary of the Benin Traditional Council, Mr. Frank Irabor, reacting, said: ‘‘There should be no reason for the controversy over where the repatriated artefacts will be domiciled, as natural justice decided that a stolen item when recovered should be returned to the real owner.

