Return of ‘bad boys’ heightens fear in Cross River

In recent time, residents of Cross River State in general and Calabar in particular, have witnessed increase in cult activities. Prior to December 3 last year, residents were living in fear as robbers, kidnappers and cultists took over the state: killing, maiming and abducting people at will.

The situation sent get jitters down the spines of many high profile residents until some interest groups like the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) took to the streets at different times to draw the attention of government to the ugly state of affairs. It was at that point that the state government took the bull by the horn and set up “Operation Akpakwu,” a security outfit that was given the liberty to go after kidnappers and other dangerous elements in the state. The outfit has been doing a marvelous job so far.

But recently, there has been an upsurge in criminal activities in the state led by cult groups who have renewed the battle for supremacy among the different groups. For instance, since March 21 this year, state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr. Ben Ukpepi, has been with his abductors and nothing seems to be heard about him. Similarly, the Cross River State Police Command recently arrested a 38year-old man, Mr.Victor Ekuri Isong, for allegedly killing a traditional ruler, late Chief Nkang Ochung, in Ajasor Community, Etung local government area of the State. Again, the Anti-cultism and kidnapping squad of the Nigeria Police, rescued an aged woman who was abducted from her house Ibang Amanso estate in Akpabuyo local government area of the state.

An eyewitness who gave his name as Ukpong Akpan said the kidnappers had invaded the compound of the victim at No 9 Ibang Amanso Estate in Akpabuyo local government area of the state and abducted her. “The kidnappers numbering about four and heavily armed had arrived the house of the victim by 1.30am and abducted the woman, while making away with property worth millions of naira. “The kidnappers made away with plasma television, handsets and other house whole valuables. They took the victim in her car out of the compound” he said.

A senior Police officer attached to the Anti-cultism and kidnapping squad who pleaded anonymity said that when the command got a distress call, its swung into action. “When we got the distress calls, we swung into action. We went to Ikot Ekpiri Edem village in Akpabuyo local government area of the state. “On arrival, the kidnappers sighted us and took to their heels but we successfully rescued the woman with no ransom paid,” he said. Not too long ago, houses belonging to suspected kidnappers in Calabar Municipal Area were pulled down by officials of the Cross River State Government .

The kidnap suspects, Nse Nse Otu, 31, popularly known as the Lion whose house is located at 31 Akim Road close to the University of Calabar and Louis Bassey whose apartment is located along the popular Marian Road, were both leveled by bulldozers under the watchful eyes of anti-kidnapping unit of the Cross River State Police Command The two were arrested alongside five others for the kidnapping of Ekwele Ignatius Agube the wife of Justice Ignatius Agube and the killing of her aide.

Mr. Alfred Mboto, the Permanent Secretary in the State Security Adviser’s office who witnessed the demolition had warned that anyone arrested for kidnapping, cultism and drug related offences would have his property pulled down “except the person lives in a family house or rented apartment.” According to him, the state had zero tolerance for criminal activity saying all those arrested for the abduction of Justice Agube s wife would be made to appear in court soon. Up till now, we have not heard anything about the case, a situation many said served as a motivating factor to those who have made up their minds to commit evil.

In fact, activities of kidnappers who hide under cultism was said to have claimed the lives of fifteen (15) suspected cultists over a three month period in Akpabuyo/Bakassi local government areas of Cross River State. As at last week, residents in the affected areas had deserted their villages and communities. Three suspected cult groups, Skylo, Mafiance and Black Scorpion are the popular cult groups in the areas and they operate in such a way that their actions are bloody. The chairman of Bakassi local government council, Hon Iyadim Iyadim while confirming the operation of the cult groups, regretted the actions of the youths.

