Return of Benin arts cannot compensate for disconnection its removal caused – Savage

Prof. Phoenix Savage is a sculptor, curator, ethnographer, photographer, author, medical anthropologist and scholar. Assistant Professor of Art, Tougaloo College Tougaloo, US, she is widely published in many academic publications and has earned many fellowships, one of which is the J. Williams Fulbright Fellow, which brought her to Nigeria between 2011 and 2012 where she was a visiting professor of Art at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

While in OAU she not only encountered Nigerian art and culture in its rustic and evolutionary stage but also engaged with the Ifa culture and was crowned Chief Yeye Olomo Osara of Ile Ife. She has passion and deep insight into Nigerian art as she continues to have interaction with a number of Nigerian artists in her US – base.

Taken up in an interview on the reparation of Benin arts plundered during the 1897 expedition by British, and in the light of recent devel-opment were Germany has disclosed plans to return some of the stolen arts to Benin, she shares her view on the subject. According to her, while this may be a welcomed development, however, the return or reparation may not adequately compensate for the disconnection it removal has caused the people over the years. “I am of two minds. First, the theft is more than the loss of artifacts. I think in large part people do not understand the role of art at that time, and its significance to interconnectivity of life.

So, its removal created disconnections that are not repairable after centuries of it missing. “Take a shoelace, as it keeps breaking you try and hold the shoe together each time with a shorter lace, or a lace that has been knotted, and when that fails you use a new shoelace, but it never feels the same.

“Well, that is how it is with the stolen art, those missing piece of the lace of African in this case Benin culture, are gone, and returning them will not re-inform the culture, or repair the knotted and broken lace. Nothing can be done about that, it is highly unfavourable and sad. Yet, the works must come home. If nothing more than to right a wrong symbolically, and for the opportunity that can be had, just as I desire to travel to the Paris to see the Mona Lisa, I would travel to Benin to see these works. “That in the future is opportunity for the people of Benin to enjoy that level of fortune.

I would trust that reclamation of knowledge would happen in the works return and new appreciation will take place among Nigerians and the world for their traditions.” Given her interaction with Nigerian art form and culture over the years, she says Nigerians seem to appreciate their art more, a position she says some Nigerian artists may disagree with.

“I am sure that Nigerian artist may disagree but my observation is that art appeared to be appreciated at least it seemed to be so far more than I find art to be appreciated in the U.S. “It is nearly a shame in my family that I am an artist.

Here I am with nearly six high degrees and I struggle to make ends meet because I pursue art and not medicine or law. There is never a family gathering in which one of my siblings doesn’t fail to make a joke about this fact. “I never heard any of my art friends in Nigeria mention this type of treatment. Money wise, surely it is all relative, but culturally in Nigeria I do not think artists are asked why the hell are you doing art as if it were a sin of sorts?”

