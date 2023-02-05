Return of campaign of calumny

Contrary to the letter and spirit of the Peace Accord signed by the presidential candidates in September last year, to commit to issue-based campaign, character assassination and campaign of calumny have taken the centre stage, writes ONYEKACHI EZE

At the signing of the Peace Accord for the 2023 general elections by the presidential candidates and leaders of 18 registered political parties on September 29 last year, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu called for an issue-based campaign. This includes restraint on the use of “abusive, intemperate or slanderous language as well as insinuations or innuendoes likely to provoke a breach of the peace during the electioneering campaigns.”

The INEC Chairman also told party leaders and candidates that “it is not enough to simply sign the Peace Accord. What is more important is to abide by its letter and spirit,” adding, “the commitment to peaceful and issue-based electioneering campaign should resonate beyond the 18 party chairmen and presidential candidates…”

Apart from the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by his running mate Senator Kashim Shettema, the other 17 presidential candidates and their leaders were physically present at the signing ceremony. This is not the first peace accord signed by leaders of political parties and their candidates since the return of democracy in Nigeria in 1999. As a matter of fact, the first peace accord midwifed by the National Peace Committee (NPC), was signed in 2015. It was to avoid a repeat of 2011 post-election violence that led to loss of many lives.

Eleven presidential candidates signed the accord, which included the then sitting president Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the incumbent President Major- General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), then candidate of APC.

The ceremony was supervised by members of the international community, including former Secretary General of the United Nations, Kofi Ananan. Like the previous peace agreements, the candidates in this year’s elections pledged to “run issue-based campaigns at national, state and local government levels,” as well as “to refrain from campaigns that will involve religious sentiment, ethnic or tribal profiling, both by ourselves and all agents acting in our name.” Other provisions of the accord, which the candidates committed to were, “To refrain from making or causing to make in our names or that of our parties, any public statement, pronouncement, declaration or speeches that have the capacity to incite any form of violence before, during and after the elections.

“To forcefully and publicly speak out against provocative utterances and oppose all act of electoral violence whether perpetuated by our supporters and or opponents. “To commit ourselves and political parties to the monitoring of the adherence of this accord if necessary, by a National Peace Committee made up of respected statesmen and women, traditional and religious leaders.” Media reports indicate that these provisions are observed in breach, especially by candidates of the ruling party Asiwaju Tinubu of the APC, and the main opposition party Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, and their supporters.

At the moment, they are in court seeking the disqualification of one another from contesting the February 25 presidential election. At live televised press confer-ence penultimate Sunday, the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation painted Tinubu with a black brush, in reaction to the tar on it principal by the APC candidate’s campaign earlier. The duo of Daniel Bwala and Phrank Shaibu, supervised by Dele Momodu, took turns to heap heavy allegations on the APC candidate.

Phrank Shaibu who is Special Assistant, Public Communication to Atiku, called on “the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to immediately arrest Bola Ahmed Tinubu and prosecute him for drug trafficking.” He alleged that the APC candidate has direct ties to drug lords and was used as a conduit pipe to launder their funds, arguing, “In the unfortunate event of a Bola Tinubu presidency, Nigerians will be plunged into a drug crisis that would make the Colombia situation a child’s play. With easy access to drugs, there will be an increase in violence. Nigerians cannot risk this.

“Nigerian law is clear. Criminal cases have no statute of limitation and can be re-opened at any time especially for the sake of national interest.” The APC candidate was accused of perjury, forgery, treasury looting, corruption and was allegedly convicted in a narcotic-related offences. PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, in a statement said Tinubu forfeited the sum of $460,000 to the United States government, stating that, “the effect of the conviction and forfeiture of the sum of $460,000 by Asiwaju Tinubu confirms that he is ineligible and not qualified to contest for the office of the president of Nigeria as required by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“Having been convicted, sentenced and fined for narcotic trafficking in a criminal suit filed pursuant to the United States Criminal Code, Asiwaju Tinubu cannot by virtue of Section 137 (1)(d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) seek office as President of Nigeria.

“For clarity and for the interest of Nigerians, it is on record that Atiku Abubakar is one of the most investigated public officials in this country. It is also on record that in all the investigations undertaken over him and his affairs, Atiku Abubakar was never found culpable in any of the allegations. “In contrast, however, the APC presidential candidate has a litany of confirmed legal impediments on very grave issues including those that border on international crime, namely; trafficking in narcotics and taking proceeds of narcotics.” Also, spokesperson of Atiku/ Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation Kola Ologbondiyan demanded for the immediate arrest and questioning of Tinubu for allegedly forming a uniformed militia group code-named “Jagaban Army,” alleging that the purpose is to commit electoral fraud. The spokesperson described the formation of the militia group as “a treasonable act.

“The Jagaban Army, which is apparently set up to disrupt the 2023 general elections and raid polling units for votes on behalf of APC presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a direct affront to the Nigeria Armed Forces and other security agencies as well as an assault on the sovereignty of our nation. “It is reprehensible that Tinubu can create a rogue force just for the purposes of undermining the electoral and security arrangements of our nation.

