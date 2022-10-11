Return of history to schools

Recently a letter purportedly penned from the Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Lagos State Ministry of Education directed all schools, especially private educational institutions, to resume the teaching of history in their institutions.

The teaching of the subject has many advantages. It makes the citizens proud of their origins while making them knowledgeable of the developments with regard to their community/state/country and beyond.

History also helps facilitate the socialisation of individuals regardless of their socio-economic and political affiliations New Telegraph is happy about the pressure reportedly being brought to bear on the non-conforming educational institutions to resume the teaching of history.

But this notification to re-start the teaching of the important topic could be said to be belated. We recall that the teaching of the subject was suspended for 12 long years in the country’s educational institutions from 2007 to 2019.

A leading and respectable professional body, the Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN), painstakingly committed its time, expertise and energy into the campaign for a resumption of its teaching given the cumulative drawback inherent in the scrapping of the subject. In the end, those in charge of the nation’s educational curriculum bowed to reason to re-introduce history as a subject in 2019.

It is in this connection that we find as unacceptable the three extra years it took before formally notifying some educational institutions about the return of the subject. There is just no justification for the delayed re-introduction of the course by three years.

Education, like health, is on the Concurrent Legislative List, thereby meaning that the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Government (FG) have powers to initiate laws, policies and programmes without being accused of usurping the functions of one another.

It is thus wrong for Lagos State to have taken to the path of anonymity to pander to the sentiments of the FG with regard to the abolition of teaching of history in a matter that she is empowered by the Supreme Law of the land to make laws and implement programmes.

By allowing the FG to have its way with the scrapping of the subject, every pupil/ student in a school in Lagos State and even other parts of the country could be said to have lost between 2007 and 2019 the opportunity of learning about the Nigerian Civil War, the efforts made by such personalities like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa in the quest for our independence, empires of Benin, Oyo and Kanem-Bornu, the Sokoto Ca- liphate, the republican communities of Igboukwu and other Igbo communities and the scramble and partitioning of Africa in the 19th Century, for instance.

Some other issues of relevance that could have been taught are the Aba Women’s War of 1929, Egba Women’s Uprising of 1948, Enugu Coal-Miners’ Uprising of November 18, 1949 and the monthlong Railway Workers’ Strike of 1945.

New Telegraph also recalls that, even before the eventual scrapping of history as a subject, the latter was reportedly buried into other subjects like civics, social studies or general knowledge thus diluting the vibrancy associated with having history as a stand-alone subject.

We wish to stress that the decision to dump the subject in 2007, like the eclipse of history into civics, social studies or general knowledge, has taken the country backwards by decades. New Telegraph urges all states, including Lagos, to stand firmly and refuse to be intimidated out of their constitutionally-approved obligations, as is the case with matters with regard to health and education, which are on the Concurrent Legislative List.

It is also important for the FG to appreciate the fact that each state owes its indigenes some obligations. When such obligations have received the blessings of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the expectations from the populace become heightened and cannot be wished away, as illustrated by items such as health and education that are on the Concurrent Legislative List.

Since education is on the Concurrent Legislative List, each state government should ensure that the service delivery by its Ministry of Education is made more effective and efficient. Such a condition would help produce a Ministry of Education in each state that would be run by competent professionals committed to ensuring that no subject is subsumed into another one so as not to make a mockery of its substance.

Such professionals would also help each state government/ Ministry of Education withstand the over-bearing disposition of the Federal Ministry of Education and other federally- controlled parastatals with education mandates.

While we push for appropriate sanctions to be slammed on the functionaries in the Lagos State Ministry of Education responsible for the three-year delayed notification to schools with regard to the resumption of the teaching of history, it is important that all officials functioning in the relevant arms of the federal and state ministries of education be compelled to specialise in education and related disciplines.

This would help check the implementation of wrong decisions like the cancellation of a relevant subject like history in 2007.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...