Return of Taliban‘ll worsen global security –Prof Ojo

NATO forces will pulverize Taliban if they attempt it
–Akinterinwa •Taliban is reformed, says Amb Keshi

The takeover of Kabul, the Afghanistan capital by the Taliban after 20 years portends grave security problems for the entire world because it will embolden terrorist groups around the globe, a professor of International Relations and expert in Middle East Affairs, Prof Olusola Ojo, has said.

Ojo, who is the Dean, College of Social Sciences at the McPherson University, Ogun State, added that the withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan, the global haven for terrorism, signifies a big trouble for the world. He said: “It signifies big trouble not just for the Middle East but all over the world, including our own terrorist groups here in Nigeria. It is a big problem for all of us.

Iran is in a dilemma. All of them are. The mode of departure of the troops of the United States has emboldened not just the terrorists, but also those who are opposed to the status quo in the Middle East.” But a former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Prof. Bola Akinterinwa and a former Nigerian Consular General in Atlanta, Ambassador Joe Keshi, said that any attempt by the Taliban to serve as haven for terror groups or violate human rights would earn the wrath of the UN, which met over the development in Afghanistan yesterday. “I don’t think that the current Taliban will want to behave like the old Taliban, because the new international environment is very hostile to what the Taliban stands for.

The issue of ideology is important, but I want to believe that they are not likely to be unnecessarily hostile like they would have loved to be because the protection of fundamental human rights is a universal principle now,” Akinterinwa said.

He added that the Taliban government has indicated interest to comply with its agreement with the international community and needs the support of the Afghan people. “They are conscious now that the international community can make things difficult for them. The US-led coalition force that took the Taliban out of power is still there and the United Nations that met on the development in Afghanistan yesterday (Saturday) is also there to act as checks and balances.

The Taliban government before they entered Kabul has told the world that it will not allow any of Afghan territory to be used as base for terrorism; it was part of the agreement that the Taliban signed with the US before they left,” he said. Keshi shared the view, adding that though the current development in Kabul will spark a refugee crisis as some people are moving out of the country, this is “a reformed Taliban which represents a departure from the old, and would not deviate from the terms of exit of the US forces, because the United Nations would ensure compliance.”

