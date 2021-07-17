Return on investment from real estate in Lagos is second to none in Africa –Eguasa

Lagos State is the epicenter of commerce and business in Nigeria and the real estate sector of the economy of the state boasts of the biggest return on investment which any investor can get from anywhere in the World in the short term. Principal partner at Osaro Eguasa & Co, Barrister Osaro Eguasa, who made this known to BAMIDELE FAMOOFO in this interview, however decried the dearth of funding to the sector as its contribution to the nation’s gross domestic products remains less than the desirable.

How would you describe the real estate business in Nigeria with a special attention on Lagos?

By definition, the real estate market is simply a framework within which goods and services relating to lands, buildings, developments, and rights associated with real property ownership are exchanged. Broadly speaking, it is simply a market framework for trading on interests in lands, buildings, developments, anything over or under land, and including water bodies. By its peculiar characteristics, the real estate market is not domiciled within a fixed or formal location like say Oshodi market or the Stock Exchange. However, it covers and describes a defined geographical location or legal jurisdictional which can be local, national or international.

It is informal in nature but most times very sophisticated and organized. In its simplest term a real estate market thrives by trading information on property rights for some forms of consideration: be it cash, its equivalent or other considerations. Character wise, the Lagos property market has a long history which predates the colonial times.

Presently, however, it is deepening and maturing, having witnessed different stages and forms which helped establish its current high level of sophistication. By implication, it is gradually tipping towards a near efficient market scenario which is usually characterized by well informed and sophisticated market participants. It is becoming a market that readily reacts to information which to a greater extent determines the market direction at every point in time: whether it is in a boom, burst or flattened out scenario.

What can you say about the structure of the Market?

When it comes to market structure the mistake most people tend to make is to think that the real estate market, Lagos inclusive, is monolithic. That thought line is far from the reality but simply refers to the conglomeration of real estate markets within the geographical location called Lagos. In reality, the Lagos Real Estate Market is, however, highly segmented consisting of several sub- markets each with its peculiar characteristics. One common thread running through all sub- markets in Lagos remains the relatively high level of value appreciation occasioned by very positive demographics and significant high purchasing power under a limited and lagging supply end scenario. By way of visible market structure that following are identifiable: Residential, Commercial, Hospitality/ Tourism, Industrial, Educational, Agricultural, and Bare land. This list we must appreciate is not exhaustive.

Are there any distinguishing characteristics from other markets within and outside Nigeria?

One foremost distinguishing characters of the Lagos Real Estate market is that it a cash and cash market providing high returns, unlimited options and investment windows for those with ready access to finance and credit. The market and by extension all segments are characterized by high rate of value appreciation. The reasons are quite obvious: positive demographics, huge population, ever-expanding economic and business environment with the multiplier and trickling down effect in the form of emergence of sizeable population with significant purchasing power within the foremost commercial centre of Nigeria. The reason why the market is majorly cash and cash is because of low credits from the finance institutions and banks. By way of buttressing this position, out of over N15trillion given out as loans and credits by banks in Nigeria in 2019, only about 4.2 % amounting to about N745billion was directed towards real estate funding. Even at that, advances to private individuals amounted to a paltry sum of N29billion while the rest went into funding Estate Developers. Unfortunately, most banks having burnt their fingers while funding these developments and have drastically cut funding for that sector. By way of comparison, the Real Estate sector for which Lagos market remains the major contributor, contributes only about 6.5% to Nigeria’s GDP of about $500billion. This sum remains insignificant when compared with what obtains within a developed economy like the USA where the potentials of real estate market are fully crystallized driven by the dominance of traditional funders like the pensions and insurance funds. In the USA the Real Estate Market contributes about $1.15Trilion to their GDP. This is a pointer to the potentials within the sector and Lagos in particular if the sector is well funded.

What is your opinion on the regulatory framework within the Market especially considering the recent initiative by the State Government through Lagos State Real Estate Regulation Authority, LSRERA?

Besides Title Registration, Consent to transaction, Planning Approvals, Statutory Charges, Land Use Charges, and Taxes, I must say that prior to this initiative and the law establishing LSRERA; there was little or no form of regulations by the State Government. In effect there has not been any form of regulation within the market, especially in terms of standards and practices. What we saw in past were attempts at pegging rents and terms of residential tenancies and development controls. The market in effect remained self-regulatory. It is and still remains an all-comers affair because the implementation of the new law is yet to tee off.

I must also point out that the only other form of regulations that was visible within were those provided by professional associations of key market participants. Largely, the market remains a free and self-regulating for all in terms of pricing framework and practices.

It is important that note that the law which established LSRERA seeks to regulate real estate practice within the state with a view to bringing sanity to the market, in the light of some common sharp practices which had been a source of worries and apprehension. Personally speaking, it is a welcomed development which if properly implemented should eliminate the high incidence of quackery, unprofessionalism, and fraudulent practices within the market space.

In your opinion what do you consider as the major drivers of the market and how sustainable are they?

Speaking about market drivers, we must start by appreciating or recognizing that there are different sub-markets with different characteristics. Understanding these different sub- markets is equally very key to appreciating and isolating their core drivers. Again, the core market drivers within any sub-market are linked to the investment objectives of the predominant market participants. Broadly speaking, we have quantitative, qualitative or a hybrid objectives which create Financial, Strategic or Hybrid Investors or Participants.

It is important to emphasize that these investment objectives, funding and available investment windows create the necessary tractions that drive real estate markets. These drivers interconnect through the supply and demand sides and swing a market towards its peculiar characteristics. These drivers in effect determine the key players, profitability, and direction of every sub-market. By way of specifics, a sub- market like Banana Island is essentially driven by qualitative matrices because visible quantitative indices within same cannot readily explain what is happening within that segment.

The sub- market offers significantly low yield, low income, and income growth rate which that sustain the market prices in this high end market. Again the current upsurge within this market and neighbouring Ikoyi market cannot readily be explained by quantitative matrices especially in the light of present and predictable market and economic scenarios thus pointing to the interplay of qualitative matrices. If we are to tell ourselves the truth the major drivers within the Banana Island market are beyond visible income and income appreciation levels. Such qualitative matrices, like status symbol, wealth preservation and storage drive values within this market: such that even in the present economic lull values have crossed the N1m per square meter market for bare land.

What and how will you advise a prospective or aspiring investor within the Lagos Real Market?

The Lagos Real Estate Market can be very rewarding and treacherous especially in the short run. However if you are willing to play to whole hug into the long hull you will always be handsomely rewarded. In effect a prospective investor should have clearly thought out investment objectives, investment time horizon, and funding framework(s) that will match those objectives either at the supply or demand end depending on the side they seek to operate. Once there is a mismatch between investment objectives, time horizon, and funding framework you will likely burn your fingers in short run. Again, one should never follow the bandwagon effect which remains the sole investment objective of most investors within the market. Always look out for an investment niche or market segment that will best suit your objectives and available funds.

If you want to operate within any sub-market always seek proper understanding of the characteristics of the market and the major precipitants. I am not suggesting that one should stick to one market segment. No! Diversification is always beneficial in terms of risk hedging and maximization of return on your portfolio. But before diversifying, take time to understand the sub-market, its historical trends, and their key participants. Seek to understand the historical trends and future projections and benchmark same with your investment objective.

Like this: Like Loading...