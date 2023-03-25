Return to 1963 constitution will ensure true federalism –Oyebanji

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State yesterday said that the nation must return to the 1963 Constitution in order to ensure true federalism and guarantee peaceful co-existence among the various tiers of government in the country. Oyebanji, who faulted the federalism as being practiced presently in Nigeria, said restructuring is a call for a more perfect union that is just, fair, equitable and functional, saying that it is a holistic surgery for the healthy living of the country for a more effective, balanced, prosperous and peaceful nation that guarantees happiness for all. In his paper, titled, “Reawakening the Restructuring Debate: Setting a National Rebirth Agenda,” delivered in Akure, the Ondo State capital during a book presentation, titled, “Aketi: The courage to lead in trying times,” written in honour of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State by Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, the Ekiti Governor lambasted those, who mouthed federalism, when seeking office, only to abandon the agitation once they get to the office. Oyebanji, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Abibat Omolara Adubiaro, said that “the word ‘restructuring’ has been long belaboured to the point of cliché in our sociopolitical lexicon as a nation.” He said that the clamour for ‘restructuring’ or return to ‘pure’ federalism has permanently been in public domain for over thirty years, even though agitation for it could date even longer. He however, said in order to achieve true federalism; a return to the 1963 Republican Constitution before it was truncated by General Agunyi Ironsi’s regime would ensure that all the federating units live harmoniously in a country sharply divided by tribe, religion and politics. His words; “For me however, the call for restructuring is the call for a more perfect union that is just, fair, equitable and functional. I see restructuring as a holistic surgery for the healthy living of our country for a more effective, balanced, prosperous and peaceful nation that guarantees happiness for all. “Even though it has been argued in some quar- ters that there is nothing like ‘true’ federalism and that the call for true federalism was a theoretical construct, I hold a contrary view. I do agree that every federal system is unique in its power relations between the federal government and the federating units, yet, it is correct to refer to the original federal arrangement as conceived in the 1963 republican constitution, in terms of power relations, as representing the “true” federal system for Nigeria. ‘‘I do believe that our political independence forebears studied widely about all federal systems, reviewed our own unique situation and came up with what best suited and true to our socio-cultural and historical reality. For me, the challenge is the operationalization of the concept by the political establishments.”

Like this: Like Loading...