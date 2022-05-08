Faith

Return to God, cleric urges Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The General Overseer of The Glorious Gospel of Christ mission (lNC), Apostle Joseph Akanbi Akinde has called on Nigerians to shun corrupt practices and genuinely seek God.

 

The grace of God according to the cleric has been abused by many who have continued to engage in abominable acts. The cleric made known that God was not slack concerning instant judgement, but has been merciful in order to make room for sinners to embrace righteousness.

 

Akinde who used to be a Muslim shared his salvation experience of how God turned the tide in his favour and has faithfully kept the ministry for 46 years. “God has been so faithful and reliable to his promise.

 

A lot of works of signs and wonders he has used to testify to his faithfulness. Many unbelievable miracles have been done through the mercy of God. “I will use this medium to preach to the world not to forget the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, it may tarry but he will surely come. For God is not slack concerning his promise of second coming, but he is patient towards all men because he will not want anyone to perish.

 

“Don’t abuse the mercy and grace of God which is saying to you today, my son and my daughter, give your heart to me. The angel said to the disciples beholding him as he was ascending that, this Jesus will come back in like manner as ye seen him go into heaven,” Akinde stated in a chat with Sunday Telegraph.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Kumuyi faces internal rebellion over church reforms

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

There are strong indications that revered founder of Deeper Christian Life Church, Pastor Williams F. Kumuyi, is presently enmeshed in internal rebellion over church reforms. Recurring instances of permissiveness and lowering of the known ultra-conservatism, which the holiness preacher had ingrained in the lifestyle of his followers from the foundation denomination have been eliciting criticisms […]
Faith

FG needs to fix insecurity, economy –Archbishop Osa-Oni

Posted on Author CHINYERE ABIAZIEM h

Archbishop John Alagbala Adebayo Osa-oni, the Prelate of Vineyard Christian Ministries Inc. is the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) National Vice President (South-West) and a member of PFN’s National Advisory Council (NAC). CHINYERE ABIAZIEM had a chat with him on the church’s 34th anniversary, the legacy of late Rev.(Dr.) Obiora Ezekiel of Christian Pentecostal Mission […]
Faith

Economic hardship will increase, says Bishop Eze in his 2021 prophecies

Posted on Author Reporter

  The mandated prophet of Zion Heritage and Miracle Ministries, Bishop Okwudili Eze has released his prophecies for 2021 in which he warned that the economic situation in the country will become more dire with massive job losses. The man of God also warned his fellow pastors to be be ready to face a strong […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica