Return to God, cleric urges Nigerians

The General Overseer of The Glorious Gospel of Christ mission (lNC), Apostle Joseph Akanbi Akinde has called on Nigerians to shun corrupt practices and genuinely seek God.

The grace of God according to the cleric has been abused by many who have continued to engage in abominable acts. The cleric made known that God was not slack concerning instant judgement, but has been merciful in order to make room for sinners to embrace righteousness.

Akinde who used to be a Muslim shared his salvation experience of how God turned the tide in his favour and has faithfully kept the ministry for 46 years. “God has been so faithful and reliable to his promise.

A lot of works of signs and wonders he has used to testify to his faithfulness. Many unbelievable miracles have been done through the mercy of God. “I will use this medium to preach to the world not to forget the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, it may tarry but he will surely come. For God is not slack concerning his promise of second coming, but he is patient towards all men because he will not want anyone to perish.

“Don’t abuse the mercy and grace of God which is saying to you today, my son and my daughter, give your heart to me. The angel said to the disciples beholding him as he was ascending that, this Jesus will come back in like manner as ye seen him go into heaven,” Akinde stated in a chat with Sunday Telegraph.

